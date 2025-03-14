OTE Finals: YNG Dreamerz Take a 2-1 Lead After A 33 point outing by Eli Ellis Lifts Them Past The City Reapers
The OTE Finals are in full swing.
Eli Ellis was coming off a 47-point effort in game 2 and came ready to play in game 3.
Ellis took over in the fourth quarter to lead the YNG Dreamerz to victory after a run by the City Reaperz tied the game up. Ellis scored 18 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter to help the YNG Dreamerz pull away and close out the game to take a 2-1 lead in a best-of-five series. Ellis used his patented step-back move to drain multiple three-pointers, isolate the City Reapers big man and cook them to help separate the Dreamerz from the City Reapers.
“You know, it's, we've seen it so many times that I don't think we necessarily appreciate it. Like there was a game here in the playoffs where he scored 25 in a quarter and we were like, and everybody was like, oh, that's just normal,” said YNG Dreamerz head coach Jeremy Ellis. “I think once it's over, we'll really appreciate what he's been able to do. He was face-guarded all night and double-teamed and scored a very efficient 33 points. He led us in rebounding, and I think he led us in steals as well. Overall I thought he was really good.”
An area where YNG Dreamerz dominated was on the glass with a 43-24 advantage in that category. They did a good job rebounding and creating second-chance opportunities. When the City Reapers made their run, they answered back with a run of their own and continued to play high-level basketball leaning on Ellis and their core players for the victory.
"It was just a game of runs and championship basketball. We just gutted it out. A couple of starters didn't play but those who filled in still contributed and played hard. The game plan worked. We out-rebounded them, I think, by 20 rebounds overall. So the game plan worked there,” said Ellis.
Jaiden Haynes added 16 points, Taj Walters with 12 points, and Kohl Rosario finished with 12 points. He was big in the first half as he led the way for YNG Dreamerz. They also got great help from off the bench finishing with 21 points at the end of the first half. Melakih Cunningham had a big contribution scoring 10 points and going 3-4 from beyond the arc in just 12 minutes of play. It was a full effort as six players hit double figures in the win for the Dreamerz.
City Reapers went on a 10-0 run to start the 4th quarter after trailing 72-62 at the end of the third quarter. Arkansas commit Maleek Thomas was pivotal in constructing the run for the Reapers getting to the basket and putting pressure on the defense. He was the leading scorer for the Reapers finishing with 26 points.
City Reapers finished with four players in double figures. Kole Grandison finished with 20 points and three blocks and continues to elevate his stock. Tennessee commit Amari Evans finished with a near-double-double finishing with 17 points and nine assists. Micah Tucker was big, especially towards the end of the third quarter nailing multiple three-point plays that ignited the City Reapers heading into the fourth. He finished with 19 points. The Reapers showed their fight throughout the game and could have let it get out of hand after trailing by as much as 19 points, but they kept attacking and took advantage of the 10 turnovers they forced to get easy buckets and make it a game in the fourth quarter. It wasn’t enough as Ellis carried YNG Dreamerz to a pivotal game 3 victory.
YNG Dreamerz will look to close out the series tomorrow night and win a championship. Their focus is set on being better in every facet for one more night to hoist the championship on Friday night.
“Just deserve to win. You know, you recover better than them tonight. Watch more film than them tonight. Stay more connected than them tonight. Eat better than them tonight. Sleep more than them tonight. Tomorrow is going to be really hard. Everybody wants a five-game series, so we know we're going to have to win by a lot to win by a little on the scoreboard. I think we've got a lot of steam. These guys care about each other. I don't think in the NIL era, people understand how valuable that is. These guys are here because they love basketball and they love each other and it's not easy. I mean, five hours a day with me is a lot. They have to really love the game and they do. If you love the game, it'll love you back. And I think they deserve this. Let's be obsessed with the process and treat the game right, loving the game, and respecting the game and the outcome will take care of itself."
