Georgia Tech Football: Everything From Wide Receiver Abdul Janneh After Yellow Jackets Pro Day
Today, Georgia Tech held their annual pro day in front of various NFL personnel. Over a dozen former Yellow Jackets worked out today and afterwards, former Georgia Tech wide receiver Abdul Janneh spoke with the media to discuss the day and how he felt that he performed:
1. On his journey from Duquesne to Georgia Tech to today...
"Pretty wild journey. Definitely, I mean it's almost like it's a dream come true really. You know, not getting highly scouted out of high school. Duquesne taking a shot on me. Doing what I had to do there, got on the portal and having Georgia Tech. You know, they're always kind of being underdogs and I kind of felt like home to me. You know, just my journey through our coming to Georgia Tech and, you know, having a role in this team and doing what I needed to do to help this team win. And, you know, this day today just means a lot. It shows that, you know, everything I've been working for is coming to life now."
2. On his pitch to NFL teams...
"Yes, sir. I mean, you know, obviously I want to catch balls. I want to score touchdowns like any other receiver. But at the end of the day, you got to understand that, like, It's a team game and you want to, at the end of the day, still win. You might have your own personal goals, but at the end of the day, still win. And I'll do whatever I need to do to help this team win. I think past two years here at Georgia Tech and also at Duquesne Show, I'll do whatever I need."
3. On how today helped his draft stock...
"I think it helped a lot. Like you said, broad jump, I was trying to get 11 -4. I didn't get it, still got a good jump. Still grateful for everything I did today. But even going out doing position work, one of the scouts asked me to do some DB drills. I haven't done DB drills in high school. But like I said, anything I need to do to get on the field and help a team win on, I don't have to do that. So I think it really showed my versatility and everything I need to do.'
