Georgia Tech Football: Everything From Yellow Jackets Tight End Avery Boyd At Yellow Jackets Pro Day

Today was Georgia Tech's Pro Day and afterward, tight end Avery Boyd spoke with the media about his performance

Jackson Caudell

Nov 21, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Avery Boyd (9) runs past North Carolina State Wolfpack linebacker Sean Brown (0) in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Nov 21, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Avery Boyd (9) runs past North Carolina State Wolfpack linebacker Sean Brown (0) in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Today, Georgia Tech held their annual pro day in front of various NFL personnel. Over a dozen former Yellow Jackets worked out today and afterwards, former Georgia Tech tight end Avery Boyd spoke with the media to discuss the day and how he felt that he performed:

1. On how he felt he did...

" Great. During testing,a lot of PR pretty much on everything today. So that was a really good feeling."

2. On if this has been a surreal experience...

"Yeah, if you were to tell me when I was in high school, middle school, that I'll ever be like this far, I probably looked at you and just walked away. I wouldn't have believed it. So this is great."

3. On his message to NFL teams...

"There are some times I wish I could get back at Tech, where it was just like I was tired, feeling bad for myself, to where I'm never going to do that again. Sometimes I should be thinking I could be way far ahead, further ahead than where I'm at but I was just getting in my own way, and I'm not going to be able to do that."

4. On if he shares that message with the younger players...

"Yeah, I talk to kids in my position group, of course more. Because we have a group chat and stuff like that. But anytime I can get to any of the younger guys that I played with last year, I was telling them, hey, we got a certain amount of games left. I thought it was a whole bunch of time, but it's 2025. I got here in 2020 and it felt like yesterday I got here, you know what I'm saying? Time be moving."

5. On how a Georgia Tech background can help him and other players...

"Well, coming from Georgia Tech, we were like, most of the time, until pretty much last year, we were always counted out. So we always had that underdog mentality. No matter what, now I gotta beat you because you said I was gonna lose. And I can't go to sleep at night knowing I'd let you beat me."

