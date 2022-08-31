Georgia Tech is going to be on the national stage on Labor Day when they take on the Clemson Tigers Monday night.

Georgia Tech is going to be a decided underdog in this game, but they were in last year's game as well. Georgia Tech nearly pulled the massive upset, but fell just short in the end. Clemson is looking to reassert their dominance in the ACC after failing to reach the conference championship game for the time since 2015.

So what will be different for Clemson in the 2022 season? What will be the same? Let's break it down below.

Offense

For Clemson on offense, they are going to have a new coordinator for the first time in many years. Tony Elliott left to be the head coach at Virginia and Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney promoted from within with quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter getting the job.

This might be my biggest question about Clemson. I think they could have benefitted from bringing in an outside voice to run the offense, but Seinney clearly believes in the guys on the coaching staff and it might just pay off. If it doesn't, there are other ACC teams waiting to take down the Tigers again.

Streeter is going to have to revive an offense that cratered last season and ranked 100th in total offense. The big question is going to be the development of quarterback D.J Uiagalelei and if he can have a bounce-back season. Uiagalelei was not good last season after showing flashes during 2020 and finished 2021 with more interceptions than touchdowns and a 55.6% completion percentage.

D.J. Uiagalelei is looking for a big bounce-back season in 2022 Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

If Uiagalelei is not up to the task, is five-star freshman Cade Klubnik ready? He could be, but that would be a tough assignment for a true freshman in his first game. Klubnik was one of the highest-rated quarterbacks in the 2022 recruiting class and has tremendous arm talent.

The star of the Tiger's offense is going to be running back Will Shipley. Shipley came on last season and was the Tigers leading rusher as a true freshman. Kobe Pace and Phil Mahfa are solid as well. The running game is going to be the focal point of the Clemson offense and they hope that can open things up by throwing the ball.

Shipley is not just a dangerous runner either. He can be a threat as a receiver and look for Clemson to use their talented back in a variety of ways in this game.

Clemson has question marks on the offensive line and at receiver, but they don't lack talent. Joseph Ngata, Beaux Collins, and E.J. Williams are going to be key guys to watch for Clemson, and Collins in particular had some flashes at the end of the season, having over 100 yards against Louisville and Wake Forest.

Beaux Collins could be the next great Clemson wide receiver JESSICA GALLAGHER/ Staff / USA TODAY NETWORK

The offensive line has a lot of starting experience, but could not find consistency last season. Jordan McFadden, Will Putnam, Marcus Tate, and Walker Parks are all back.

Defense

Clemson Defensive Tackle Bryan Bresee is returning from injury this season Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK

Clemson is going to have one of, if not the best, defense in the entire country this season. It all starts up front with their defensive line, which is the best in the country. Even with longtime defensive coordinator Brent Venables leaving to be the head coach at Oklahoma, Clemson will be in good hands with new coordinator Wes Goodwin.

The defensive line will have one significant injury, however. Defensive end Xavier Thomas will be sidelined with an injury for this game, but the Tigers are deep enough that they can sustain one injury to the group.

Bryan Bresee is going to be back from an ACL injury and if he is at full strength, he is a top-five NFL Draft pick type of talent. Myles Murphy, K.J. Henry, and Tyler Davis make up a talented and deep-front four. Clemson was responsible for 42 sacks last season and could be even better.

Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson is one of the best in the country Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

The linebackers are going to be missing leaders like James Skalski and Baylon Spector, but they might be upgrading in athleticism and talent. Trenton Simpson had a breakout year for Clemson last season and he will be the leader of the position. Barrett Carter and Jeremiah Trotter Jr. are both going to make this unit a strong one.

Clemson is going to have to replace some talent and experience in the secondary. Gone are Andrew Booth Jr and Mario Goodrich at cornerback, but sophomore Nate Wiggins could be ready for a breakout season. Other names to watch will be Sheridan Jones, Andrew Mukuba, and Jalyn Phillips.

Special Teams

B.T. Potter is back to be the kicker for the Tigers in 2022. Potter has plenty of experience and should be one of the better kickers in the country.

Overall

The Tigers from top to bottom are the most talented team in the ACC. However, they have some questions they have to answer in this game against Georgia Tech.

After having the 100th overall scoring offense in 2021, how much of a jump can the Tiger's offense take? This team won 10 games with one of the worst offenses in the ACC and an injured team, so if the offense is improved enough, it is going to be tough for Georgia Tech to even be in this game.

The defense will be among the nation's best and that is what will be the toughest challenge for a Georgia Tech team that is bringing in four new starters on the offensive line, running back, and wide receiver.

Georgia Tech vs Clemson will kick off at 8:00 p.m on ESPN on Monday night

