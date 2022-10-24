Georgia Tech Football: Kickoff Time vs Virginia Tech Announced

Georgia Tech is going to open up its November slate with a road trip to Blacksburg, VA to take on a struggling Virginia Tech squad that is currently 2-5 under first-year head coach Brent Pry. The game on November 5th between these two ACC Coastal rivals now has a set game time.

Georgia Tech will have another early kick time when they face Virginia Tech. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Tech vs Virginia Tech is going to kick off at 12:30 p.m and be televised regionally on the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Regional Sports Network. For Georgia Tech fans living in Georgia, Bally Sports South will carry the ACC RSN broadcast.

Virginia Tech is currently 2-5 this season and is tied with Virginia for last place in the ACC Coastal. It has not been an easy first season for Pry at Virginia Tech, particularly on offense, but beating the Hokies in Blacksburg is always a big challenge. Virginia Tech has a Thursday night game against NC State this week before playing Georgia Tech.

Georgia Tech meanwhile is coming off of a frustrating loss to Virginia and will travel to Florida State this week. The status of starting quarterback Jeff Sims is the big question heading into the game against the Seminoles this week.

The Yellow Jackets trail in the all-time series with the Hokies 11-7 and have lost two in a row. Georgia Tech has actually won three in a row in Blacksburg though and will look to make it four in a row on November 5th.

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Georgia Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Georgia Tech Football: Updated look at ACC Coastal standings after week eight

ACC Football: Week nine power rankings

Georgia Tech opens as a significant underdog vs Florida State

Georgia Tech head coaching candidate profile: Jeff Monken

Georgia Tech head coaching candidate profile: Willie Fritz

ACC Football: Scores and results from week eight

Georgia Tech Football: Grades for each defensive unit vs Virginia

Georgia Tech Football: Grades for each offensive unit vs Virginia

Georgia Tech Football: The good, the bad, and the ugly from loss to Virginia

Georgia Tech Football: Three Biggest takeaways from loss to Virginia