Georgia Tech Football: Monday Night Presents an Opportunity to Show Progress

At this point, everyone knows that Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins has won three games in each of his first three seasons in Atlanta. Collins took over and has been trying to lead the transition away from the triple option and there have been a lot of lows over the last three years. However, Monday night against Clemson in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the Yellow Jackets will have the national stage to themselves to show that progress is being made.

Geoff Collins hopes to show progress in year four © Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Does progress mean pulling off an unbelievable upset? Not necessarily.

Progress to me would mean Jeff Sims showing a sizeable step forward in year three, against one of the best defenses in the country. It would mean that the defense looks like a competent unit for the first time in four years and takes a big step forward from last year. It would mean showing development with guys that have been in the program for a few years and finally reaching their potential.

After nearly pulling off a win last year against Dabo Swinney and the Tigers, Georgia Tech got a big win over a ranked North Carolina team in Mercedes Benz stadium, but the bottom fell out after that. They will have to show that they can handle the result of the game, no matter which way it goes, and show that can move forward to the next game on Saturday.

Key players such as Jahmyr Gibbs have transferred and are now starting for other top teams in the country and there is a lot of doubt about the direction of the program. This is a chance to show the country that there is progress being made, even if there is another loss in the column.

Chris Weinke hopes to make progress with Jeff Sims in 2022 Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Collins went out and hired four new offensive coaches, as well as three on defense. The hope is that with coaches like offensive coordinator Chip Long and quarterbacks coach Chris Weinke can get the most out of quarterback Jeff Sims, who arrived as one of the top quarterback recruits in the country. the first test is going to be a Clemson defense loaded with future NFL talent.

Seventeen transfers have arrived in Atlanta to help provide some depth that the program feels they have not had over the past few seasons. Expect to hear a lot of their names called on Monday against the Tigers.

The one thing that Collins does not need is for this to be a blowout early. If this game is non-competitive, the negativity around the football program is only going to get louder.

There is a giant task ahead of Georgia Tech Football on Monday night. Let's see how they respond.

