New Offers go out for 2023 and 2024 prospects for Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech Football and the new support staff have been busy in the past week. Since the hiring of Kenyatta Watson Sr as the director of scouting and pro liaison, the Yellow Jackets have seemingly been evaluating and finding new prospects to offer.

Georgia Tech got the first piece of the 2024 recruiting class on Monday morning when Ohio-based athlete TJ Engleman gave a commitment to head coach Geoff Collins and the program.

Getting out in front of some of these recruitments is key for Tech in both classes. How this season goes will largely shape how both recruiting classes turn out.

Let's go through some of these new offers that Georgia Tech has handed out in the last week.

Jordan Marshall- RB- Cincinnati, OH

One of the first offers of the last week went out to 2024 running back Jordan Marshall, who hails from Cincinnati.

Marshall holds a few power five offers already. Vanderbilt, Louisville, Kentucky, Pittsburgh, and Rutgers are all interested in the talented back. Not to mention the hometown Cincinnati Bearcats, who will soon be moving to the Big 12 and are coming off of a college football playoff appearance.

Marshall is not the biggest back at 5-11 185 LBS but is a gifted runner with vision and the ability to make the big play. He is someone that could develop into a solid player for the Yellow Jackets down the line, but it is clear that he is someone they want in the class next year.

Christian Caballero- LB- Niceville, FL

Georgia Tech has been busy evaluating and sending out offers to various linebackers in next year's class and appears to be trying to get out ahead in this one. Christian Caballero is a talented linebacker from Niceville, Florida, and last week, received his first division one offer from Georgia Tech.

It will be interesting to see what kind of competition could develop for the 6-2 220 LBS linebacker. He is a solid all-around defender that projects well at the next level. Keep an eye on this recruitment to see what develops.

Jamison Patton-Athlete- Des Moines, IA

The Yellow Jackets sent out an offer to one of the best athletes in the country and that is Jamison Patton from Iowa.

The competition for Patton is going to be fierce, however. In-state schools such as Iowa State and Iowa are going to be hard to beat, especially going against established coaches like Matt Campbell at Iowa State and Kirk Ferentz at Iowa.

It seems as if Georgia Tech views Patton as a defensive back and that is probably the right choice. He is quick and agile and will be able to make quick decisions in the back of the defense. It will be tough to pull him from his home state, but he is talented enough to make the effort.

Skielar Mann-LB- Fort Valley, GA

Another in-state offer was sent out to a linebacker this week when Peach County's Skielar Mann received an offer to play in Atlanta.

This is not the first power five offer, nor the first ACC offer for the talented linebacker. Florida State offered the linebacker earlier and that will be tough to beat in recruiting. Geoff Collins and his staff have identified some in-state linebackers in recent weeks and that appears to be a position they feel they can get several talented players at in their own backyard.

Ja'Keem Jackson- DB- Kissimmee, FL

An out-of-state offer was made to a speedy defensive back this week for the Yellow Jackets. Ja'Keem Jackson is a three-star corner from Florida that has a few power five offers and now Georgia Tech is included in that group.

The other offers for Jackson include Kentucky, Indiana, Iowa State, Syracuse, and Tennessee. That is a pretty competitive group for him and look for other to catch on and pursue him later in the summer and throughout the fall.

Cameren Fleming-DB- Richmond, VA

The other out-of-state defensive back that was offered this week was Cameron Fleming out of Richmond, Virginia.

This would be a great win for Tech if they were able to make headway in the recruiment of Fleming. Arkansas, Virginia Tech, Indiana, Minnesota, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Virginia all have offers out for the 6-1 185 LBS DB. Fleming has excellent size and length and a great frame to grow into. He should leap to the top of the recruiting board in Atlanta.

