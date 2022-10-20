Georgia Tech Football: Official Preview and Prediction For Matchup With Virginia

Georgia Tech is looking to earn their third straight win tonight but could face a stiff challenge from a Virginia team that has lost three games in a row. Both the betting markets and the analytical projections have this as a very close game and despite the obvious momentum going in opposite directions with these programs, Georgia Tech should not be taking this team lightly.

Heading into this game, quarterback Jeff Sims appears ready to go and is listed at the front of the depth chart. Sims got banged up at the end of the game against Duke and you have to wonder if his ability to run or his effectiveness to escape in the pocket is going to be tested against Virginia.

Sims is facing a solid Virginia secondary that has a potential All-ACC selection in Anthony Johnson and also other talented players.

The running game has been a committee approach at times this season, but the last two games have shown that Hassan Hall might be the lead back for the Yellow Jackets going forward. Dontae Smith and Dylan McDuffie are still listed as co-starters on the depth chart, but that has been the case lately.

Could Dontae Smith see more carries this week? Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Virginia's run defense is the weakness of its defense. They are in the bottom half of the country in rushing yards allowed per game, despite having one of the best linebackers in the ACC, Nick Jackson, as the leader of the defense.

The wide receivers are going to be one of the most interesting positions to watch tonight. Veteran Malachi Carter appears to be back from injury and will rejoin E.J. Jenkins and Nate McCollum in the starting lineup. My curiosity is about the young receivers that got a chance to play against Duke.

Leo Blackburn saw his first collegiate action in the game against the Blue Devils and showcased his talent in that game. Ryan King and James Blackstrain also saw plenty of action as well. The passing game needs more big plays and these guys have the potential to provide them. The Virginia secondary is pretty solid and Johnson is one of the ACC's best, so the wide receivers are going to need to step up to the challenge tonight.

Can Leo Blackburn put together another solid performance? Georgia Tech Athletics

I am hoping for a better second half of the season for the tight end position. Dylan Leonard and Luke Benson are likely to see the majority of the snaps in this game.

The offensive line is getting back right guard Joe Fusile this week and offensive tackle Jordan Williams is in the lineup after being banged up last game against Duke. This Virginia defensive line is average, but the Yellow Jackets offensive line has definitely been the biggest weakness on the team. A good performance could be a good sign for this unit going forward.

Can the Georgia Tech defensive line have success vs Virginia? Georgia Tech Athletics

The defensive line is going to have a huge opportunity tonight against one of the worst offensive lines in the country. Vrginia is 120th in the country in sacks allowed and that should allow guys like Keion White, Kyle Kennard, and D'Quan Douse to make an impact in this game.

I expect nothing but big games from both Charlie Thomas and Ace Eley. They are one of the best linebacker duos in the conference and will be the best defensive players in this game.

The secondary is the key in my opinion. I know that Virginia's offense has been disappointing, but Dontayvion Wicks and Keytaon Thompson are still a dangerous duo. Stopping those two on the outside is going to be how the defense has success. True freshman Clayton Powell-Lee is going to be making his second start tonight in place of the injured Jaylon King. I think Powell-Lee is in for a big second half of the season and tonight would be a good starting point.

X-Factor On Offense

The running game is going to be a big part of the game plan for Georgia Tech Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

I think it is simple on offense. Running the ball is what Georgia Tech likes to do and Virginia is not very good at stopping it. I think the running backs may have to step up even more tonight if Sims is limited in his running ability due to getting banged up at the end of the Duke game. If the Yellow Jackets run successfully, it should set everything else up and that will make things easier on offense.

X-Factor On Defense

The Georgia Tech secondary will have to stop Virginia's passing attack Georgia Tech Athletics

Due to Georgia Tech's run defense performance , I could see Virginia trying to have a ground focused attack tonight, but these running backs for the Cavaliers are not that impressive. The best players on this Virginia offense are out wide and those two guys are going to have to make plays tonight if the Cavaliers want to move the ball.

This is why Georgia Tech's secondary is so key tonight. Walton and Sims are going to be tested on the outside and they will have to win some one-on-one matchups.

How To Watch, Listen To, And Live Stream

Who: Georgia Tech vs Virginia

When: 7:30 p.m., Thursday

Where: Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta, GA

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

RADIO: Georgia Tech Sports Network

• Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra

• Analyst: Joe Hamilton

• Sideline Reporter: Wiley Ballard

• In Atlanta: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan

• Across Georgia: Visit RamblinWreck.com for the station affiliate list

• Satellite: SiriusXM 138 or 193* / SiriusXM app 955

* dependent on the make of the subscriber's vehicle

• Mobile Apps: GT Yellow Jackets, 680 The Fan, TuneIn

• Online: RamblinWreck.com, 680TheFan.com

Betting odds per SI Sportsbook: Georgia Tech -3; Over/under 46.5; Moneyline: Georgia Tech -161, Virginia +125

Official Prediction

Can Georgia Tech win their third game in a row? Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports

This is a big matchup for both teams. Virginia has not looked good this season, but would love to spoil a Thursday night home game for Georgia Tech.

The Yellow Jackets on the other hand have won two straight and will need this win if they want to get to a bowl game and remain a wild card in the ACC Coastal. Key has talked about how special Thursday night games in Atlanta are and he knows how much this game means:

"Thursday night games in Atlanta are special. They really, really are. The vivid image of being on the sideline on the west side and being able to see across and see the skyline of Atlanta and the lights and the sound and I am getting chill bumps talking about it. It is a special setting and it is one of the first places 25 years ago where they really started doing the Thursday night football games on ESPN and it was a mainstay and it was part of the season"

I think that Georgia Tech is the better team than Virginia and will win this game because of their defense. The running game has a strong night and Georgia Tech will carry a three-game winning streak into their matchup with Florida State next week.

Final Score: Georgia Tech 27, Virginia 14

