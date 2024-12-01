Georgia Tech Football: PFF Grades and Snap Counts From Yellow Jackets Loss to Georgia
Georgia Tech appeared to be heading towards their first win over rival Georgia since 2016 and earn one of their biggest wins in years, but they fell just short in eight overtimes. The Yellow Jackets got a terrific performance from quarterback Haynes King and took the Bulldogs to the wire, but they could not make enough plays at the end to put them away. Now, Georgia Tech finishes the season 7-5 and will wait for next Sunday to see where they are going to be headed to play for their bowl game.
With the loss to Georgia in the rearview mirror, how did PFF (Pro Football Focus) grade the Yellow Jackets and what did the snap counts look like? Here are the grades, with the snap counts being in parentheses.
Offense
1. QB Haynes King- 77.7 (92)
2. LT Ethan Mackenny- 76.6 (27)
3. WR Eric Singleton Jr- 68.5 (74)
4. TE Ryland Goede- 67.8 (37)
5. WR Abdul Janneh- 67.3 (18)
6. WR Isiah Canion- 65.6 (16)
7. LT Corey Robinson- 64.5 (66)
8. WR Chase Lane- 63.9 (70)
9. TE Jackson Hawes- 63.3 (87)
10. LG Harrison Moore- 62.7 (27)
11. RG Keylan Rutledge- 62.4 (93)
12. RB Jamal Haynes- 62.0 (67)
13. WR Bailey Stockton- 60.0 (2)
14. TE Josh Beetham- 59.6 (2)
15. WR Malik Rutherford- 59.4 (65)
16. C Weston Franklin- 58.9 (93)
17. TE Avery Boyd- 58.5 (11)
18. QB Zach Pyron- 57.7 (1)
19. LG Joe Fusile- 57.3 (66)
20. RT Jordan Williams- 57.2 (93)
21. RB Chad Alexander- 55.0 (26)
Defense
1. LB Kyle Efford- 79.4 (23)
2. DT Makius Scott- 72.6 (32)
3. CB Ahmari Harvey- 68.1 (71)
4. LB Trenilyas Tatum- 65.3 (60)
5. LB Jackson Hamilton- 64.8 (43)
6. CB Zachary Tobe- 64.7 (19)
7. DB Syeed Gibbs- 64.5 (66)
8. DE Sylvain Yondjouen- 64.1 (47)
9. CB Warren Burrell- 62.4 (59)
10. LB E.J. Lightsey- 62.1 (34)
11. LB Tah'j Butler-- 61.8 (9)
12. CB Omar Daniels- 61.6 (74)
13. DE Romello Height- 60.6 (59)
14. DT Jordan van den Berg- 59.6 (31)
15. DE Kevin Harris- 59.2 (22)
16. DT Thomas Gore- 58.2 (48)
17. DB Clayton Powell-Lee- 55.8 (71)
18. DB Rodney Shelley- 53.3 (6)
19. DE Josh Robinson- 52.1 (25)
20. DT Zeek Biggers- 50.4 (46)
21. DB LaMiles Brooks- 49.7 (34)
Additional Links:
Georgia Tech Basketball: Key Takeaways From Yellow Jackets 2nd Consecutive Win At Home
Georgia Tech Football: Big Takeaways From Georgia Tech's Crushing Defeat to Bitter Rival Georgia In 8 OT
Georgia Tech Football: Brent Key Shares His Message to The Team After Eight Overtime Loss to Georgia