Georgia Tech Football Recruiting: August Offensive Tackle Recruiting Board

Georgia Tech has been trying to get better up front and that has shown both in their transfer portal priorities and in their recruiting. The Yellow Jackets currently have three offensive linemen committed and are hoping to add more to the class, which currently sits at 15 commits.

We have previewed the recruiting for quarterback, running back, and wide receiver, recently tight end. Today, let's take a look at how Georgia Tech is going to do at the offensive tackle position.

Of the three committed offensive linemen in the 2023 class for Georgia Tech, only one of them is classified as a tackle is Ethan Mackenny, the Yellow Jackets' third highest-rated commit.

As far as the current roster goes, Georgia Tech should have their main contributors back in 2023. Jordan Williams, Jakiah Leftwich, Corey Robinson, and Wing Green will be returning and that will be a good opportunity the 2023 recruits to develop and learn behind some veteran players.

The top offensive tackle target is likely to be Benjamin Galloway, an offensive tackle prospect from Hillgrove. Galloway earned an offer from the staff after an impressive camp this summer and the Yellow Jackets are likely in the lead in this recruitment. Keep an eye on Galloway throughout the fall. He currently holds offers from Houston, USF, Missouri, and Maryland.

One name to keep an eye on is Central Gwinnett's, Tre'Veon Campbell. Cambell received an offer from Tech last fall and was on campus in March. He is a big prospect at 6-6 335 LBS and could be a project worth taking a shot on.

Connor Drake, who plays at Providence High School in Charlotte, was on an unofficial visit in March to Atlanta and has been recruited by both offensive line coach Brent Key and quarterbacks coach Chris Weinke and is another guy with size at 6-6 315 LBS.

Those three guys are going to be the tackle prospects that I think Georgia Tech is going to push for the hardest. Galloway is the most likely to commit at some point this season, but keep an eye on Drake and Campbell.

