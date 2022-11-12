Georgia Tech Football: Three Biggest Questions Ahead of Miami Game

A battle of 4-5 teams will take place at Bobby Dodd Stadium tomorrow between Georgia Tech and Miami and it will also be senior day for the Yellow Jackets.

Georgia Tech enters this game as a slight favorite and that is a bit of an indication of where both teams are at this point in the season. Miami is in the midst of a disappointing first season under Mario Cristobal. After losing 45-3 to Florida State, there is a question of motivation for Miami heading into this game.

Both teams face quarterback uncertainty heading into this game as well. Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims may or not play tomorrow and if not, it will be true freshman Zach Pyron getting the start again.

For Miami, Tyler Van Dyke is questionable heading into the game, and if he is unable to go, expect it to be either Jake Garcia or true freshman Jacurri Brown.

So what are the biggest questions heading into tomorrow's game against Miami?

3. Can Georgia Tech Create Explosive Plays Through the Air?

Georgia Tech is going to need to create plays through the air in order to beat Miami Lee Luther Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

On Saturday, one of the key matchups in the game is going to be when Georgia Tech has the ball. The Yellow Jackets are one of the worst teams in the country in terms of creating big plays, but the Miami defense has given up its fair share of big plays this season.

Middle Tennessee State and Florida State exposed the Miami secondary for big plays through the air and if the Yellow Jackets' offensive line can hold up against the Miami front, there are going to be opportunities for plays down the field. Nate McCollum is the guy to watch tomorrow from the slot.

Pyron found McCollum and E.J. Jenkins for big plays last week and he is going to have to do the same tomorrow.

2. Will Georgia Tech's Defense Take Advantage Of An Injured Miami Offense?

Georgia Tech's defense is going to have plenty of opportunities on Saturday to create havoc plays Georgia Tech Athletics

Not only is Miami injured at quarterback, but they have guys missing on the offensive line as well. Georgia Tech's defense has been able to shut down lesser offenses this year and that is what the Yellow Jackets will be facing on Saturday afternoon.

To say that Miami has struggled in the first year under Josh Gattis would be an understatement. The Hurricanes lack an identity on offense, as well as elite playmakers and the Yellow Jackets' defense should have a fair amount of success.

Keion White is always in line for a big game and defensive tackle D'Quan Douse is coming off his best game of the season. Those two players could have big days on Saturday and have a chance to limit Miami.

If the game is as low scoring as it is projected to be, Georgia Tech is going to need to count on its defense to make several stops and help win the game.

1. How Will the Offensive Line Hold Up?

Miami has several players that can get pressure on the quarterback Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

In every game this season, one of the biggest keys to victory for Georgia Tech is its offensive line. It is no different this week against Miami.

While the Hurricanes have struggled in a lot of ways this season, they have disruptive players up front. A few to mention for Saturday's game are Leonard Taylor, Akheem Mesidor, and Darell Jackson Jr.

Taylor has come on strong recently and has been a disruptive player as of late for Miami. Those three guys are the best chance that Miami has to win the game and Georgia Tech needs to make sure to limit them the best they can if they want to give themselves the best chance to win on Saturday.

