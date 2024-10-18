Georgia Tech Football: Three Yellow Jackets & A Position Group to Watch on Saturday Against Notre Dame
Another massive game is on the horizon for Georgia Tech. I feel like that has been said a lot but it doesn't get much bigger than playing a storied program like Notre Dame with a lot on the line. Georgia Tech has an opportunity to clinch bowl eligibility and throw a wrench in Notre Dame’s playoff hopes. With Saturday being a pivotal matchup for Georgia Tech, here are players and a position group that could have a big impact on the Yellow Jackets come Saturday.
Georgia Tech offensive line- I had to include the offensive line, especially after their dynamic performance against UNC. They rushed for a season-high 371 yards and five touchdowns on the ground. Keylan Rutledge and Jamal Haynes were named ACC players of the week. Here is more on Rutledge via our own Jackson Caudell:
"For the season, Rutledge has not surrendered a sack and allowed just two quarterback hurries in 206 pass plays according to Pro Football Focus, good for a 99.2% efficiency pass-blocking efficiency rating. On the ground, Rutledge has helped Georgia Tech rush for 204.4 yards per game, good for tops in the ACC and 25th nationally. The Jackets have rushed for a whopping 616 yards over the past two games (245 vs. Duke on Oct. 5 to go along with 371 yards at UNC)."
The Yellow Jackets have put up back-to-back strong weeks on the ground. They will face a stronger front on Saturday going against Notre Dame. Nationally, Notre Dame ranks as the No. 27 team in sacks with 16 this season. Georgia Tech has done a good job protecting the quarterback and it has surrendered only one sack this season. The Fighting Irish is No. 11 in total defense surrendering only seven offensive touchdowns this year and 4.25 yards per play. The offensive line will have their work cut out but this is a kind of game that shows what they are made of and could potentially resonate with marquee recruits who could be in attendance.
TE Luke Harpring- Will the true freshman see even more time after a good performance last Saturday against UNC in limited snaps? It remains to be seen, but Harpring took advantage of his opportunity including a career-long 27-yard reception on a pivotal drive for the Yellow Jackets on an RPO (run-pass-option). It came at a critical juncture in the game when the Yellow Jackets were nursing a three-point lead. Harpring showcased some of his athleticism and his potential on the college level with how fast he got up the field on a short route and punished the defense with YAC (yards after the catch). Harpring had the second-highest PFF grade for the Yellow Jackets in their victory with 84.7 in 16 snaps. The Jackets have solid tight ends, but Harpring could potentially provide a different dynamic to the offense and be a safety blanket for the quarterback.
WR Malik Rutherford- Rutherford is a player who is always in the right position at the right time. He consistently makes plays on big downs for the Yellow Jackets. He is the leading receiver for Georgia Tech this season with 40 catches for 509 yards and two touchdowns. Rutherford is second in the ACC in catches and fourth in yards. His best game came against Louisville where he had seven catches for 113 yards and a touchdown. Rutherford has great downfield/deep threat ability and he can also take any short route the distance. They are going to need his dynamic ability on Saturday if they are going to have a chance to upset Notre Dame.
DB Warren Burrell- Burrell has been fun to watch this season, especially with how he anticipates when the ball is coming and constantly makes plays. He is part of an improved defense that is ranked 32nd in the country in total defense. Burrell leads the team in pass deflections with four this season. He came up with a huge pass breakup on a fourth down at a critical juncture of the game when North Carolina was driving to try and take the lead. Burrell registered another high PFF grade of 72.2 in 64 snaps on Saturday. He has played the ball well all season. He hasn’t gotten an interception this season but one could be on the horizon soon. They are going to need him to have a big game against the Notre Dame receivers and possibly even still a possession or two from the Fighting Irish.
It will have to be a collective effort for the Yellow Jackets to pull off the upset, but one thing we have seen from head coach Brent Key and the Yellow Jackets in big games is that they are going to play and be ready to go no matter who it is.
