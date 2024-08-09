Georgia Tech Football: Weston Franklin Named to Rimington Award Watch List
More watch list recognition is coming in for Georgia Tech and the offensive line is the beneficiary today. The Yellow Jackets had one of the ACC's best offensive lines last year and center Weston Franklin was a big part of that. Today, Franklin was named to the Rimington Award Watch List, given to the nation's best center at the end of the season.
Franklin has started 25-straight games at center for the Yellow Jackets over the last two seasons and played 884 offensive snaps in 2023. He was the anchor of an offensive front that helped pave the way for Tech to lead the Atlantic Coast Conference and rank among the top 15 teams nationally in both rushing offense (203.8 ypg – 12th nationally) and fewest sacks allowed (1.15 pg – 15th) in 2023.
Franklin is one of four starting offensive lineman and eight overall offensive starters that return for Georgia Tech in 2024. Last season, Tech ranked third in the ACC and among the top 35 nationally in total offense (424.6 ypg).
Last month, he was tabbed as one of only 14 centers on the preseason watch list for the 2024 Outland Trophy.
King is one of seven Yellow Jackets on watch lists for national awards this preseason. He is joined by QB Haynes King on the Maxwell Award (national player of the year) and Davey O’Brien Award (quarterback) watch lists, RB Jamal Haynes on the Maxwell Award, Walter Camp Player of the Year, Doak Walker Award (running back) and Paul Hornung Award (most versatile player) watch lists, PK Aidan Birr on the Lou Groza Award watch list (place kicker), WR Leo Blackburn and DL Sylvain Yondjouen on the Comeback Player of the Year watch list and DB Clayton Powell-Lee as an Allstate AFCA Good Works Team nominee and on the Wuerffel Trophy watch list (community service).
The winner of the 2024 Rimington Trophy will be announced during The Home Depot College Football Awards Show, which airs live on ESPN on Dec. 12.