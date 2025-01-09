Georgia Tech Football: Where do Yellow Jackets Finish in Final ACC Power Rankings for the 2024 Season?
While Georgia Tech finished with the same record (7-6) as they did in 2023, you could argue this team took steps forward. The Yellow Jackets had to navigate injuries to their quarter Haynes King, as well as taking on one of the toughest schedules in the country. Georgia Tech started the year with an upset win over Florida State, gave Miami its first loss of the season, and nearly came away with a stunning upset against Georgia in eight overtimes. There is still work to be done moving forward, but the foundation has been laid for a strong 2025 season in Atlanta.
In their final ACC power rankings for the 2024 season, 247Sports had the Yellow Jackets ranked No. 6 and analyst Grant Hughes had this to say about what Georgia Tech did this season:
Bowl Result: Lost Birmingham Bowl to Vanderbilt, 35-27
"Georgia Tech had arguably the best 7-6 season of any team in the nation this season. The Yellow Jackets stung two top-10 teams this fall, including the huge 28-23 home win over Miami in Week 10. Brent Key and Co. nearly made history less than a month later before suffering an eight-overtime loss at Georgia as a 20.5-point underdog. Georgia Tech dropped its bowl game to Vanderbilt but has a strong recruiting class coming in and is trending in the right direction as Key enters his third year at the helm."
Coming into the 2023 and 2024 seasons, Georgia Tech has not had to face high pre-season expectations. The win totals in Vegas had them falling short of a bowl game in each of Brent Key's first two seasons as the head coach of his alma mater, but the Yellow Jackets exceeded expectations both times and ended up in a bowl game. Georgia Tech has played the underdog role pretty well, but with talented players returning, one of the program's best recruiting classes getting on campus, and a pretty solid transfer portal class, the Yellow Jackets could enter the 2025 season ranked in the top 25.
The way too early top 25 lists are going to be very popular as the college football season winds down with the semifinals and then the national championship, then all eyes turn towards next season. One of the first way too early top 25 rankings comes from Bleacher Report, which ranks the Yellow Jackets 25th heading into next season. Georgia Tech is one of four ACC teams ranked in the top 25, behind SMU (7), Clemson (9), and Miami (18).
There is still plenty of time between now and August, but there is certainly a case for Georgia Tech to be ranked in the preseason top 25. Quarterback Haynes King is returning, running back Jamal Haynes is also back, joined by Penn transfer Malachi Hosley, a talented receiving corps, an offensive line that returns All-ACC guard Keylan Rutledge, and talent from a defense that was much better in 2024 than 2023. The most important retentions might be on the coaching staff. Coordinators Buster Faulkner and Tyler Santucci are slated to be back, as well as the rest of the coaching staff. Georgia Tech has one of the best coaching staffs in the ACC and being able to retain them is huge for next season.
The pieces are in place for a potential special season in 2025 and while Georgia Tech always plays a tough schedule, next year's schedule is not as tough as years past. Yes, they play Georgia and Clemson, but no other team on their schedule is likely to start the year ranked. That is not to say that it will be a cakewalk, but Notre Dame is not on the schedule, nor is Miami or SMU. The trip to Colorado to start the year could be tough, but the Buffaloes are losing likely top-10 picks Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders. As far as schedules go, next year's looks to be breaking in favor of Georgia Tech being able to contend in the ACC.
Related Links
Georgia Tech Football: PFF Grades and Snap Counts From the 2024 Season
How To Watch No. 13 Georgia Tech vs Virginia Tech: Tipoff Time, TV Channel, and Odds
Bleav Georgia Tech: Transfer Portal Updates and Basketball Talk For the Yellow Jackets