Georgia Tech Football: Yellow Jackets Labeled A Dark Horse For The College Football Playoff In 2025
Coming into the 2023 and 2024 seasons, Georgia Tech has not had to face high pre-season expectations. The win totals in Vegas had them falling short of a bowl game in each of Brent Key's first two seasons as the head coach of his alma mater, but the Yellow Jackets exceeded expectations both times and ended up in a bowl game. Georgia Tech has played the underdog role pretty well, but with talented players returning, one of the program's best recruiting classes getting on campus, and a pretty solid transfer portal class, the Yellow Jackets could enter the 2025 season ranked in the top 25.
Not only that, but they could be a contender in the ACC, which would make them a contender for the College Football Playoff. CBS Sports CFB analyst Chip Patterson recently named Georgia Tech as a potential darkhorse for the College Football Playoff in 2025:
"The return of both Haynes King and Aaron Philo give Georgia Tech one of the better quarterback situations in the ACC. And given the way Brent Key has developed and prepared this team for its biggest games, it's hard to think there isn't another strong showing ahead in 2025.
Both players provide the kind of athleticism that makes Georgia Tech's offense hum, and you get the combination of King's experience with a player in Philo who flashed during his true freshman season.
The Yellow Jackets finished in a tie for fourth place in the ACC standings this year and flexed their muscles late in the year with the win against Miami and near-upset of Georgia in eight overtimes. They lost some notable talent to the portal, for sure, but I like Georgia Tech to be a sleeper that can challenge Clemson, Miami and others in the ACC."
I agree that Georgia Tech should be considered a darkhorse to win the ACC and make the playoff. There is a lot of uncertainity in the conference next year as far as who the top contenders are and while Clemson and Miami have the most talent, they have flaws as well. The Yellow Jackets can make the argument they have the best quarterback in the ACC and that will go a long way in helping establish themselves as a contender.
The way too early top 25 lists are going to be very popular as the college football season winds down, then all eyes turn towards next season. One of the first way too early top 25 rankings comes from Bleacher Report, which ranks the Yellow Jackets 25th heading into next season. Georgia Tech is one of four ACC teams ranked in the top 25, behind SMU (7), Clemson (9), and Miami (18).
Haynes King is returning, running back Jamal Haynes is also back, joined by Penn transfer Malachi Hosley, a talented receiving corps, an offensive line that returns All-ACC guard Keylan Rutledge, and talent from a defense that was much better in 2024 than 2023. The most important retentions might be on the coaching staff. Coordinators Buster Faulkner and Tyler Santucci are slated to be back, as well the rest of the coaching staff. Georgia Tech has one of the best coaching staffs in the ACC and being able to retain them is huge for next season.
The pieces are in place for a potential special season in 2025 and while Georgia Tech always plays a tough schedule, next year's schedule is not as tough as years past. Yes, they play Georgia and Clemson, but no other team on their schedule is likely to start the year ranked. That is not to say that it will be a cakewalk, but Notre Dame is not on the schedule, nor is Miami or SMU. The trip to Colorado to start the year could be tough, but the Buffaloes are losing likely top-10 picks Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders. As far as schedules go, next year's looks to be breaking in favor of Georgia Tech being able to contend in the ACC.
