Georgia Tech Football: Yellow Jackets Top Edge Rusher Romello Height Enters Transfer Portal
Another impact player for Georgia Tech has entered the transfer portal. Edge rusher Romello Height, who transferred to Georgia Tech after spending time at Auburn and USC, is now back in the portal after a solid season on The Flats for the Yellow Jackets. It should be noted that players who enter the portal can come back to school.
This is a big loss for Georgia Tech. The pass rush was not a strength for the Yellow Jackets last season, but Height was arguably their best one and made an impact on several games. He had the strip sack on the final drive of the game against Miami and Cam Ward in the upset win against the Hurricanes and finished the season with 34 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and an interception. Height set his career highs in tackles, forced fumbles, and interceptions this season. At Pro Football Focus, Height was the No. 6 rated player on the Yellow Jackets defense and finished with a 71.8 grade in 485 snaps.
Another reason that it is a big loss is that the Yellow Jackets are losing a lot of defensive linemen this season. Height is joining Horace Lockett and Uche Iloh in the transfer portal while Makius Scott, Kevin Harris, Sylvain Yondjouen, Josh Robinson, Thomas Gore, and Zeek Biggers are all out of eligibility. This is going to be a big question mark for Georgia Tech until they bring in some new additions via the portal as well as hoping some young guys like Amontrae Bradford and Jordan Boyd take a step up next season.
So far, Georgia Tech has had the following players enter the transfer portal:
- QB Zach Pyron (committed to Minnesota)
- WR's Eric Singleton Jr and Leo Blackburn
- OL Corey Robinson II and Jordan Brown
- DL Horace Lockett, Romello Height and Uche Iloh
- DB Taye Seymore (Auburn)
Georgia Tech has three commitments from the transfer portal so far this cycle, two in the secondary and one at wide receiver. UAB cornerback Kelvin Hill and Eastern Michigan DB Daiquan White both committed to the Yellow Jackets last week and South Carolina wide receiver transfer Debron Gatling committed today.
Hill (5'10 175 LBS) started for the Blazers as a true freshman last season at cornerback and has three years of eligibility remaining. Last season at UAB, Hill totaled 42 tackles and five pass deflections. At Pro Football Focus, Hill finished with a 68.9 overall grade on defense, but what is most notable is his grade in run defense. Hill earned an 87.1 run defense grade and a 90.1 tackling grade. Georgia Tech is losing LaMiles Brooks, Taye Seymore, and Warren Burrell, but have added some intriguing talent to the secondary to help replace them. Like White, Hill played his high school football in Georgia, playing at Carrolton High School. According to 247Sports, Hill is a three-star transfer with an 86.00 overall grade. Coming out of High School, Hill was a three-star transfer and was ranked as the No. 1894 player in the country, the No. 171 cornerback in the country, and the No. 187 player in the state of Georgia.
White (5'10 170 LBS) played for the Eagles for two seasons, totaling 50 tackles and 18 pass deflections. Per Pro Football Focus, White played 660 snaps this season and finished with a 66.2 overall grade, including a 79.2 grade in run defense. In 2023, PFF gave him a 69.5 overall grade in 558 total defensive snaps. He is originally from Georgia and played at Creekside High School. He also held offers from Liberty and East Carolina.
