What Prospects are visiting Georgia Tech on Wednesday?

Georgia Tech is looking ahead to the future and hosted several recruits for upcoming cycles. It should be noted that most of these recruits are far down the line and in 2026, but it does seem like head coach Geoff Collins is trying to get ahead on several of these recruits.

The Yellow Jackets got their first commitment in their 2024 this week with Ohio-based athlete TJ Engleman giving his pledge to the Yellow Jackets. Collins and his staff are still searching for the first commitment for this upcoming class, however, and this is going to be a very important class. Collins enters the 2022 season very much on the hot seat and there is always a chance that it hampers recruiting a little bit.

Here is the rundown of visitors that Georgia Tech had on campus Wednesday.

Omarion Tucker-Defensive end

One of the future guys that Georgia Tech has on campus is Omarion Tucker, a defensive end and running back from Jones County High School. It does not appear that Tucker has any offers right now, but it would not be surprising if Tech and other schools in the state like Georgia Southern and Georgia State got involved.

Anthony Davis- Linebacker

Another future prospect that visited Atlanta on Wednesday was Anthony Davis. This was not Davis's first visit to Georgia Tech, as he was there in March. Davis is another kid that does not possess any offers yet, but it is very early in his career and Georgia Tech wants to make sure they recruit him early.

Kennedi Bailey- Defensive Back

Already possessing one power five offer from Arkansas, Kennedi Bailey is making his way over to Atlanta on Wednesday to see what Georgia Tech had to offer.

Javion Clark-Defensive Back-Jones County High School

The only prospect from the class of 2023 that was on campus visiting Georgia Tech today was Javion Clark. Clark is a 6-2 175 LBS safety from Jones Country High School. Clark has an offer from Georgia Tech, but also ones from Georgia State and FCS powerhouse Jacksonville State.

Max Walraven-Quarterback-West Forsyth

Another in-state player that will be in the flats on Wednesday will be Max Walraven, a quarterback from local West Forsyth. Walraven is 6-4 175 LBS already as an eighth-grade player and has a lot of room to grow into the frame. He does not possess any offers at the moment.

Bear McWhorter- Offensive Linemen-Cass High School

Bear McWhorter is another 2026 prospect that is in Atlanta today. Coming over from Cass High School, this is McWhorter's first visit to Georgia Tech.

Langston Hogg- Offensive Linemen-Cartersville, GA

Another 2026 offensive lineman that is in Atlanta today is Cartersville's, Langston Hogg. Hogg is primarily a center and does not have any offers as of right now. Georgia Tech is looking to get ahead in the recruitment of this local prospect.

Jivan Baly- Defensive Back- MeadowCreek High School

The only 2024 recruit on the visit to Atlanta on Wednesday was local defensive back prospect Jivan Baly. Baly is coming from Meadowcreek High School and already has power five offers from Virginia Tech, Florida State, Minnesota, NC State, Ole Miss, and South Carolina. It seems as if Tech has some ground to make up for this recruitment.

Bryce Perry-Wright: Defensive Lineman

Bryce Perry-Wright is another 2026 prospect that will be on campus for the Yellow Jackets on Wednesday. He has yet to earn any offers early on in his recruitment.

Katrell Webb-Offensive Tackle-Collins Hill High School

Katrell Webb is an offensive tackle prospect from local Collins Hil High School, which has produced a lot of top high school talent in the state of Georgia recently. Webb does have one division one offer from UCF early on in his high school career.

Kylan Fox-Athlete-Grayson High school

One of the top 2024 prospects on campus this Wednesday will be Kylan Fox from Grayson. Fox does have an offer from Georgia Tech and this is someone the staff should be all over. Fox has multiple power-five offers and it will be competitive in his recruitment.

While most of these kids are young and 2026 prospects, it is always a good thing in recruiting to start building relationships early, especially with in-state prospects. Collins will be hoping this will pay off in the future.

