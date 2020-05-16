Georgia Tech Lands Commitment From Prokick Australia Punter David Shanahan

Georgia Tech went overseas to secure their ninth verbal commitment for the 2021 recruiting cycle. Prokick Australia punter David Shanahan, a native of Ireland, announced his decision to commit to the Yellow Jackets on Friday.

The international punter will look to be the successor of current Tech punter Pressley Harvin III, who graduates following the 2020 season. Shanahan has been training at ProKick Australia, located in Melbourne, for the past eight months.

"David got in touch with us about punting," Prokick Australia owner Nathan Chapman told All Yellow Jackets. "By chance, John Smith (kicking coach and academic advisor) was in the UK and got a chance to visit David. He suggested he move to Melbourne and work with us after working him out in Ireland."

Prokick Australia is no stranger to producing American college football kickers and punters. The company has trained six of the last seven Ray Guy Award winners, 17 All Americans, and has placed over 140 players on scholarship.

"We talk to coaches all the time," Chapman said.

According to Chapman, Jackets' general manager Patrick Suddes and coach Jeff Popovich were involved with Tech's recruitment of Shanahan.

"Communication has been [there] for awhile," Chapman said of Georgia Tech's contact with Shanahan. "Timing of when they were ready to talk wasn't that long ago. The coaches have been fantastic to deal with as well. What a classy organization."

Chapman described Shanahan as a "great lad" with a "booming leg."

"[He] will be very strong with moving the pocket plus going in punts," added Chapman.

With ever-changing weather conditions in the States throughout the fall, Chapman said he has trained Shanahan, as well as his other players, to handle any type of weather situation.

"He comes from Ireland so no doubt the weather has its moments," said Chapman. "We also train throughout winter in Melbourne so we get a reasonable taste for the conditions in the USA. We even travel to the snow fields each year to have the guys spend time kicking in the show."

