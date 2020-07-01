All Yellow Jackets
Georgia Tech Lands In-State Safety Kaleb Edwards

Ashley Barnett

Three-star safety Kaleb Edwards, a Top 50 prospect in the Peach State, is the latest addition to Georgia Tech's rising 2021 class. The Dacula (GA.) product announced his decision to join the Yellow Jackets on Wednesday via social media. 

The 6-foot, 195-pound defensive back held over thirty scholarship offers from programs including Notre Dame, Stanford, Iowa State, Boston College, Louisville, Michigan State, NC State, Duke, Vanderbilt and West Virginia among others. 

For the Falcons, Edwards has played multiple positions on offense and defense including running back, quarterback and outside linebacker - although he is suspected to play safety for the Jackets. Edwards will be a great fit in Georgia Tech's secondary with his speed, length, coverage skills, and ball-hawking ability. 

This past fall as a junior, Edwards was named the Gwinnett Daily Post Offensive Player of the Year for Dacula High. The Falcons finished the 2019 season 13-1 and made it to the Class AAAAAA semi-finals. On offense, Edwards rushed for 1,153 yards and 15 touchdowns on 66 carries, and he had 29 receptions for 566 yards and three touchdowns. On defense, he recorded 86 tackles, 10 pass breakups, and four interceptions.

Geoff Collins and company have been on the trend for keeping Georgia prospects in-state and landing Edwards is a big recruiting win for Tech. 

Edwards becomes the Jackets' second defensive back commit in the class of 2021 and the seventh defensive commit overall. 

