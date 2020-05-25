All Yellow Jackets
West Coast QB Chayden Peery Commits to Georgia Tech

Ashley Barnett

Georgia Tech's search for a quarterback during the 2021 recruiting cycle went far beyond the Southeast region. Offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Dave Patenaude has filled his one quarterback spot for the class of 2021 in three-star Chayden Peery. The Chatsworth (Calif) Sierra Canyon product announced his decision to commit to the Yellow Jackets on Monday. 

Peery's recruitment emerged this offseason and he held 25 offers from programs across the nation such as Louisville, Boise State, Vanderbilt, Michigan State, NC State, Maryland and others. He is ranked as the No. 15 overall pro-style quarterback and the No. 48 overall prospect in California for the 2021 class. 

With the Trailblazers his junior season, Peery accumulated 3,401 passing yards and 18 touchdowns with just one interception, while completing over 60% of his passes.

Listed at 6-foot-3, 215-pounds, the pro-style quarterback shows good pocket presence and doesn't fold under pressure. He has the capability to throw deep and catchable balls outside the pocket, and has a smooth release. 

Behind redshirt sophomore James Graham, redshirt freshman Jordan Yates, and true freshmen quarterbacks Jeff Sims and Tucker Gleason, Peery will have time to learn and develop into the new system. 

The addition of Peery brings the Yellow Jackets' class of '21 to eleven verbal commits. Other members include offensive tackle Jakiah Leftwich, wideouts James BlackStrain and Malik Rutherford, defensive tackle Zeek Biggers, defensive ends Noah Collins, Grey Carroll and Joshua Robinson. As well as safety Shawn Chappell Jr., athlete Jamal Haynes, and punter David Shanahan. 

