All Yellow Jackets
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Basketball

In-State Prospect Leo Blackburn Commits to Georgia Tech

Ashley Barnett

Atlanta (GA) native Leo Blackburn becomes the latest '21 verbal commit for Georgia Tech. The three-star tight end also becomes the second Westlake commitment for the Yellow Jackets, joining teammate OT Jakiah Leftwich. Blackburn announced his decision on Wednesday via social media. 

With over two dozen offers, Blackburn chose Tech over opportunities at Duke, Arizona State, Miami, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Virginia among others. 

At 6-foot-5, 217-pounds, Blackburn has the length, frame and athleticism to be utilized at tight end or wide receiver. He also has strong hands and vertical stretch to make contested catches.

COVID-19 has prevented in-person recruitment for schools across the nation. However, that hasn't stopped Geoff Collins and co. from recruiting heavily and gaining momentum. In the past 24 hours, the Jackets have landed two members to the class of 2021 - nine total for the month of May. 

Blackburn is considered No. 18 overall tight end and the No. 34 prospect in Georgia for the 2021 recruiting cycle.

The addition of Blackburn brings Georgia Tech's 2021 class to No. 24 nationally and No. 6 in the ACC (247Sports). 

Related Links:

Georgia Tech Lands TE Ben Postma

West Coast QB Chayden Peery Commits to Georgia Tech

Jakiah Leftwich Becomes 10th Commit for Georgia Tech

2021 Four-Star WR James BlackStrain Commits to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech Lands Seventh 2021 Commit in DT Zeek Biggers

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @GeorgiaTechSI

Twitter - @GeorgiaTechSI and Ashley Barnett at @AshBarnett_

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Georgia Tech Lands TE Ben Postma

The Yellow Jackets continue their 2021 commitment surge in landing three-star tight end Ben Postma

Ashley Barnett

Film Review: James BlackStrain Bolsters GT’s Receiving Core

For the class of 2021, one of Florida’s most talented wide receivers would be James BlackStrain. Capable of playing multiple positions, BlackStrain could make an early impact in Atlanta.

Brian Smith

West Coast QB Chayden Peery Commits to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech landed their eleventh member for the class of 2021 in Chatsworth (Calif) quarterback Chayden Peery

Ashley Barnett

Georgia Tech Football's 2021 Recruiting Class Up to Ten Commits

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets now have double-digit verbal commitments for their Class of 2021. Get to know them here:

Ashley Barnett

NCAA Council Approves Voluntary Activities For All Student-Athletes

The NCAA Division I Council approves voluntary activities for student-athletes in all sports starting June 1

Ashley Barnett

Jakiah Leftwich Becomes 10th Commit for Georgia Tech

Offensive tackle Jakiah Leftwich out of Atlanta becomes the tenth commit for the Yellow Jackets during the 2021 recruiting cycle.

Ashley Barnett

Where Does Geoff Collins Fall in the 2020 College Football Coach Rankings?

CBS Sports released their 2020 college football coach rankings. Where does Georgia Tech's Geoff Collins fall on the list?

Ashley Barnett

The NCAA Division I Council Voted to Allow Athletic Activities to Begin June 1

The NCAA Division I Council Voted to Allow Athletic Activities to Begin June 1

Ashley Barnett

2021 Georgia Tech Football Commitments: Mid-May Update

The Yellow Jackets class of 2021 has grown significantly over the last few weeks. Let's take a look at where Tech stands in rankings.

Ashley Barnett

Geoff Collins’ Georgia Tech Football All-In Challenge Raises $24K

Tech alum donates $18,000 to charities, $6,000 to A-T Fund

Georgia Tech PR