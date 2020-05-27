In-State Prospect Leo Blackburn Commits to Georgia Tech

Atlanta (GA) native Leo Blackburn becomes the latest '21 verbal commit for Georgia Tech. The three-star tight end also becomes the second Westlake commitment for the Yellow Jackets, joining teammate OT Jakiah Leftwich. Blackburn announced his decision on Wednesday via social media.

With over two dozen offers, Blackburn chose Tech over opportunities at Duke, Arizona State, Miami, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Virginia among others.

At 6-foot-5, 217-pounds, Blackburn has the length, frame and athleticism to be utilized at tight end or wide receiver. He also has strong hands and vertical stretch to make contested catches.

COVID-19 has prevented in-person recruitment for schools across the nation. However, that hasn't stopped Geoff Collins and co. from recruiting heavily and gaining momentum. In the past 24 hours, the Jackets have landed two members to the class of 2021 - nine total for the month of May.

Blackburn is considered No. 18 overall tight end and the No. 34 prospect in Georgia for the 2021 recruiting cycle.

The addition of Blackburn brings Georgia Tech's 2021 class to No. 24 nationally and No. 6 in the ACC (247Sports).

