All Yellow Jackets
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Basketball

Georgia Tech Lands TE Ben Postma

Ashley Barnett

Georgia Tech's 2021 commitment surge shows no signs of slowing down. On Tuesday, the Yellow Jackets landed three-star tight end Ben Postma, the eighth member to join the class of 2021 in the month of May. The Cypress (Texas) Cy Ranch product announced his decision via social media.  

With nearly two dozen offers from programs such as Arkansas, Oklahoma State, Minnesota and others, The rebuilding of Tech's program under second-year head coach Geoff Collins left a game-changing impression on Postma. 

"My family and I had a long conversation on where I felt most wanted and where I could make the biggest impact," Postma told All Yellow Jackets. "Georgia Tech had a great opportunity displayed in front of me as they are on the rise.

"I planned a zoom call with coach (Kerry) Dixon, coach (Chris) Wiesehan and Collins. [I] told them I was ready to come. They all were very excited to see that I wanted to be a part of the family and they welcomed me in with warm arms."

In addition to building a relationship with the Jackets' coaching staff, Postma said it was another recent commit to the 2021 class that bolstered his decision. 

"I've been in good contact with Chayden Peery," Postma said. "It was awesome that he reached out to me and told me that he wanted me to come to Georgia Tech when in all reality, my mind was set on coming to Georgia Tech. Chayden was the cherry on top that made me know that Georgia Tech is about family."

As the usage of the tight end becomes more prevalent under the Jackets' new offensive scheme, Postma becomes the second tight end to commit to Tech in the last several years. 

At 6-foot-5, 220-pounds, Postma said the Jackets plan to utilize him in several roles in their offense. 

"They want me playing tight end but said they will line me up in different variations," said Postma. "Next to the tackle, h-back alignment, in the slot, out wide. Essentially everywhere."

Aside from the advantages of playing in Tech's offense, Postma said academics played an important factor as well. 

"Georgia Tech has a great engineering program and business program. Two fields I would love to major in," Postma said. "The coaches also showed me how I would be utilized in their offense and they displayed to me how much they wanted me."

Postma becomes the 12th verbal commit for the Jackets in the 2021 recruiting cycle. 

Related Links:

West Coast QB Chayden Peery Commits to Georgia Tech

Jakiah Leftwich Becomes 10th Commit for Georgia Tech

2021 Four-Star WR James BlackStrain Commits to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech Lands Seventh 2021 Commit in DT Zeek Biggers

2021 DE Noah Collins Flips Commitment to Georgia Tech

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @GeorgiaTechSI

Twitter - @GeorgiaTechSI and Ashley Barnett at @AshBarnett_

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Georgia Tech to Allow Student-Athletes to Return June 15

Georgia Tech will take a step in reopening by allowing student-athletes to voluntarily return to campus weight rooms, training rooms

Georgia Tech PR

NCAA Extends Recruiting Dead Period Through July

NCAA Extends Recruiting Dead Period Through July

Ashley Barnett

In-State Prospect Leo Blackburn Commits to Georgia Tech

Within a 24 hour span, the Yellow Jackets have received two verbal commitments during the 2021 recruiting cycle. Peach State wide receiver/tight end Leo Blackburn becomes the latest commit to hop on at Tech.

Ashley Barnett

Film Review: James BlackStrain Bolsters GT’s Receiving Core

For the class of 2021, one of Florida’s most talented wide receivers would be James BlackStrain. Capable of playing multiple positions, BlackStrain could make an early impact in Atlanta.

Brian Smith

West Coast QB Chayden Peery Commits to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech landed their eleventh member for the class of 2021 in Chatsworth (Calif) quarterback Chayden Peery

Ashley Barnett

Georgia Tech Football's 2021 Recruiting Class Up to Ten Commits

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets now have double-digit verbal commitments for their Class of 2021. Get to know them here:

Ashley Barnett

NCAA Council Approves Voluntary Activities For All Student-Athletes

The NCAA Division I Council approves voluntary activities for student-athletes in all sports starting June 1

Ashley Barnett

Jakiah Leftwich Becomes 10th Commit for Georgia Tech

Offensive tackle Jakiah Leftwich out of Atlanta becomes the tenth commit for the Yellow Jackets during the 2021 recruiting cycle.

Ashley Barnett

Where Does Geoff Collins Fall in the 2020 College Football Coach Rankings?

CBS Sports released their 2020 college football coach rankings. Where does Georgia Tech's Geoff Collins fall on the list?

Ashley Barnett

The NCAA Division I Council Voted to Allow Athletic Activities to Begin June 1

The NCAA Division I Council Voted to Allow Athletic Activities to Begin June 1

Ashley Barnett