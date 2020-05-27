Georgia Tech Lands TE Ben Postma

Georgia Tech's 2021 commitment surge shows no signs of slowing down. On Tuesday, the Yellow Jackets landed three-star tight end Ben Postma, the eighth member to join the class of 2021 in the month of May. The Cypress (Texas) Cy Ranch product announced his decision via social media.

With nearly two dozen offers from programs such as Arkansas, Oklahoma State, Minnesota and others, The rebuilding of Tech's program under second-year head coach Geoff Collins left a game-changing impression on Postma.

"My family and I had a long conversation on where I felt most wanted and where I could make the biggest impact," Postma told All Yellow Jackets. "Georgia Tech had a great opportunity displayed in front of me as they are on the rise.

"I planned a zoom call with coach (Kerry) Dixon, coach (Chris) Wiesehan and Collins. [I] told them I was ready to come. They all were very excited to see that I wanted to be a part of the family and they welcomed me in with warm arms."

In addition to building a relationship with the Jackets' coaching staff, Postma said it was another recent commit to the 2021 class that bolstered his decision.

"I've been in good contact with Chayden Peery," Postma said. "It was awesome that he reached out to me and told me that he wanted me to come to Georgia Tech when in all reality, my mind was set on coming to Georgia Tech. Chayden was the cherry on top that made me know that Georgia Tech is about family."

As the usage of the tight end becomes more prevalent under the Jackets' new offensive scheme, Postma becomes the second tight end to commit to Tech in the last several years.

At 6-foot-5, 220-pounds, Postma said the Jackets plan to utilize him in several roles in their offense.

"They want me playing tight end but said they will line me up in different variations," said Postma. "Next to the tackle, h-back alignment, in the slot, out wide. Essentially everywhere."

Aside from the advantages of playing in Tech's offense, Postma said academics played an important factor as well.

"Georgia Tech has a great engineering program and business program. Two fields I would love to major in," Postma said. "The coaches also showed me how I would be utilized in their offense and they displayed to me how much they wanted me."

Postma becomes the 12th verbal commit for the Jackets in the 2021 recruiting cycle.

Related Links:

West Coast QB Chayden Peery Commits to Georgia Tech

Jakiah Leftwich Becomes 10th Commit for Georgia Tech

2021 Four-Star WR James BlackStrain Commits to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech Lands Seventh 2021 Commit in DT Zeek Biggers

2021 DE Noah Collins Flips Commitment to Georgia Tech

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @GeorgiaTechSI

Twitter - @GeorgiaTechSI and Ashley Barnett at @AshBarnett_