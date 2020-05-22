All Yellow Jackets
Jakiah Leftwich Becomes 10th Commit for Georgia Tech

Ashley Barnett

Georgia Tech continues to build momentum and is steadily growing the class of 2021. On Friday, three-star offensive tackle Jakiah Leftwich became the 10th commit for the Yellow Jackets. Leftwich announced his decision via social media. 

Tech has had a busy month sealing in verbal commits for the 2021 recruiting cycle. Leftwich becomes the sixth member to commit to the Jackets in the month of May. 

With close to 20 offers, the offensive lineman out of Atlanta (GA) Westlake chose Georgia Tech over programs such as Arizona State, Minnesota, Mississippi State, Tennessee, TCU, West Virginia and others.

Recently, All Yellow Jackets caught up with Leftwich to discuss his relationship with the Jackets. 

"Coach (Geoff) Collins, coach (Brent) Key and coach (Larry) Knight," Leftwich said of his main recruiters at Georgia Tech. "[It's a] great relationship, [it's] amazing. They have great people."

At 6-foot-6, 302-pounds, Leftwich said the Jackets are recruiting him at left tackle.

"I'm familiar with the [Georgia Tech] offense," said Leftwich. "They told me all about it, what they're running... I can play space, switch different stuff up here and there, do different things."

Leftwich has been impressed with what he's seen from Tech.

"[I like] how they compete every day," Leftwich said of the Jackets. "The facilities are amazing and I like their jerseys."

As the 2021 class continues to grow for Georgia Tech, Leftwich joins wideouts James BlackStrain and Malik Rutherford, defensive tackle Zeek Biggers, defensive ends Noah Collins, Grey Carroll and Joshua Robinson. As well as safety Shawn Chappell Jr., athlete Jamal Haynes, and punter David Shanahan.

