Georgia Tech Linebacker Andre White Jr Receives Rookie Mini Camp Invite From The New York Giants
After not being drafted in the 2024 NFL Draft, Georgia Tech linebacker Andre White Jr has received a rookie mini camp invite from the New York Giants.
White only played 134 snaps this past season, but he graded out fairly well on PFF. He finished as the 17th highest-graded defender on Georgia Tech's defense, finishing with a 64.5 grade, including an 80.0 grade on pass-rushing snaps. White found a way to make an impact when coming off the bench for Georgia Tech and finished the season with 24 tackles and 2.5 sacks.
White is a former four-star recruit from Harrisburg, PA, and here was his scouting report coming out of high school, courtesy of 247Sports national recruiting analyst Brian Dohn:
"Tremendous frame with ability to add 15 pounds and play at 230. Can play inside or outside linebacker. Runs well and closing speed is impressive. Gets to full speed in a few steps. Movements are fluid and easy. Changes direction well. Explodes into gaps and plays physical. Can get off blocks and locate ball carrier quickly. Effective blitzer. Can chase a play to sideline. Good body control. Nice footwork when dropping into coverage. Drives through ball carrier when tackling. A big hitter with attitude. Upper body strength needs work. Must be consistent with wrapping up on tackles and keep his pad level low at contact. Two- or three-year starter at top 20 Power 5 school. Third- or fourth-round draft pick."
White's first season at A&M saw him play 161 snaps and he finished the season with 15 tackles and two sacks. He finished with a 57.9 grade on defense per PFF (Pro Football Focus), a 43.6 run defense grade, a 44.5 tackling grade, a 62.7 pass-rushing grade, and a 62.3 coverage grade. He also had a 33.3% missed tackle percentage.
2020 saw White's snap count increase, but his grades on PFF drop slightly. He finished with a 53.3 defensive grade, 46.5 run defense, 69.4 tackling, 70.9 pass rush, and 53.0 coverage. His missed tackle percentage dropped considerably to 9.7% and had 32 tackles and 1.5 sacks.
White played the most snaps of his career during the 2021 season (498), but did not grade out well on PFF. He finished with a 40.0 defensive grade, a 45.3 run defense, 73.0 tackling, 55.0 pass rush, and 37.9 coverage. His missed tackling percentage remained at 9.7%. White had a career-high in tackles with 57 and also had one sack.
His final season in College Station saw him miss games with an injury and that is why he only played 245 snaps. He graded out with a 55.1 defensive grade, 48.4 run defense, 61.5 tackling, 70.8 pass rush, and 60.2 coverage grade.
More on White from his bio at Georgia Tech Athletics:
2023 (Senior): Overcame early-season injuries to appear in 10 games as a reserve linebacker … Came off the bench to make 24 tackles, including 2.5 sacks … Did not appear in early-season games against Louisville (Sept. 1) and No. 17 Ole Miss (Sept. 16), but had a breakout performance with four tackles, including 1.5 sacks, in 30-16 win at Wake Forest (Sept. 23) … Followed that up with three tackles apiece against Bowling Green (Sept. 30) and in a 23-20 win at No. 17 Miami (Fla.) (Oct. 7) … Had four tackles, including a sack, at Clemson (Nov. 11) … Matched season high for the third time with four stops against Syracuse (Nov. 18).
2019-22 (Texas A&M): Has one season of eligibility remaining after coming to Georgia Tech as a graduate transfer from Texas A&M … Played in 40 games over four seasons with the Aggies, tallying 139 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, an interception, six pass breakups, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery … Payed in seven games as a junior in 2022, making four starts … Finished fifth on the team with 35 tackles (19 solo) four tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble and three pass breakups … Saw the field in the opener against Sam Houston, registering four tackles, two breakups and a forced fumble … Had four tackles, including a solo sack, and added a breakup in his return from injury at South Carolina … Had six tackles, 2.0 for loss, against Ole Miss … Tallied a season-high seven tackles against Florida before following up the next week with six tackles at Auburn … Played in all 12 games as a sophomore in 2021, making nine starts … Recorded two tackles in the season-opening win over Kent State … Tallied 1.0 sacks and a hurry at Colorado … Added three tackles, 1.0 for a loss, against the Buffaloes … Made three tackles against New Mexico … Recorded five tackles against Arkansas … Matched a career-high eight tackles against Mississippi State and in the win over No. 1 Alabama … Led the Aggies with nine tackles as the defense held No. 12 Auburn to just three points … Tallied six solo takedowns at LSU … Played in all 10 games as a sophomore (retaining his year of eligibility – “Covid Year”), seeing the field on both defense and special teams … Had five tackles, a QB hurry and a pass breakup in the season-opening win over Vanderbilt … Was second on the team with six tackles at Alabama … Had a pair of takedowns in the win over Florida and Mississippi State … Made a tackle in the win over Arkansas … Had three tackles, including a half tackle-for-loss in the dominating 48-3 win at South Carolina … Leveled the LSU quarterback for his first sack of the season in the win over the Tigers … Had a pair of tackles in the victory at Auburn … Recovered a fumble off a DeMarvin Leal sack in the win at Tennessee … Made his first career start, where he recorded a career-high eight tackles, 0.5 sacks and picked off his first career interception in the Orange Bowl victory over North Carolina … Played in 11 games as a freshman … Was in on a tackle in the season-opening win over Texas State … Had two tackles at No. 1 Clemson … Was in on two tackles in the win over Lamar … Made two tackles, including a sack for an 11-yard loss at Ole Miss … Had two tackles and a hurry in the win over Mississippi State … Was in on four tackles against UTSA … Had a sack for a 5-yard loss against South Carolina … Played at Texas A&M with current Georgia Tech teammates Haynes King and Chase Lane.
High School: Attended Harrisburg High School … Finished senior season with 132 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, three sacks and one pass breakup in 2018 … Served up possibly his best performance in the playoffs, recording 25 tackles in the district championship game.