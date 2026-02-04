Patrick Mahomes Was Hyped for Travis Kelce’s Incredible Par-3 Shot at Phoenix Open
Travis Kelce seems to be having a fun offseason so far, even though the Chiefs aren’t playing in the Super Bowl for the first time since the 2021 season.
On Wednesday, he was finally available to compete in the Phoenix Open Pro-Am golf event, since he wasn’t needed in the Bay Area for the Super Bowl. He arrived to the famous 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale ready—that’s for sure.
With a packed crowd in the stands around the par-3 hole, Kelce drove the ball, landing it just shy of the hole. He then hit his first putt for birdie, and won the Waste Management gold chain to wear because of his impressive performance.
Kelce was understandably hyped to see his masterful shot. His teammate and friend Patrick Mahomes was just as excited while watching at home. The quarterback simply tweeted “Let’s go!!!!! @traviskelce” with three bullseye emojis. However, without any context as to what Mahomes was tweeting about, fans wondered whether this meant Kelce had made a decision about his future in the NFL. Kelce’s potential retirement is one of the biggest storylines this offseason.
Mahomes quickly cleared things up with a follow-up tweet clarifying that he was talking about golf. Phew.
It might’ve helped that Kelce was partnered with Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka on Wednesday. The two professional golfers have a combined nine major wins amongst them. That talent appears to have worn off on Kelce after playing a round with them.
