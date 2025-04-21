Updated ACC Baseball Standings: Georgia Tech Falls From Top Spot In The Conference After Being Swept By Miami
After coming into the week as the top team in the ACC Standings, Georgia Tech has fallen a little bit after their worst stretch of the season.
It started with a midweek loss to No. 5 Georgia, which is nothing to be ashamed of, but being swept on the road by Miami was unexpected. The Yellow Jackets have had one of the best offenses in the country this season, but have scored eight runs in the past four games. This week, the Yellow Jackets face Auburn on the road for the midweek matchup and then host Virginia for the weekend series.
Clemson had a big week, taking two of three from Louisville and the Tigers continue to look like a team that could make a run to Omaha. NC State continues to move up the standings after sweeping Cal and North Carolina got a big series victory against Virginia Tech, who continues to fall. Duke swept Pitt, including scoring 19 runs in the final game of the series.
Wake Forest continues to disappoint, as they lost their series to Boston College, one of the worst teams in the ACC. After making a big charge up the standings a couple of weeks ago, Virginia Tech has lost five of their last six, Miami is getting hot at the right time, and the bottom five of the ACC is Boston College, Notre Dame, Stanford, Cal, and Pitt.
There are some big series next weekend that are going to have an effect on the standings. Georgia Tech will host Virginia, Florida State faces Louisville, Clemson travels to NC State, and Virginia Tech goes to Duke to face the Blue Devils.
ACC Baseball Standings (4/21)
1. Florida State (11-4, 29-7)
2. Clemson (13-5, 35-7)
3. NC State (12-6, 27-12)
4. Georgia Tech (14-7, 29-11)
5. North Carolina (13-8, 31-9)
6. Duke (12-9, 28-14)
7. Louisville (10-8, 28-11)
8. Virginia (9-9, 20-15)
9. Wake Forest (10-11, 26-15)
10. Virginia Tech (10-11, 25-15)
11. Miami (9-9, 23-17)
12. Boston College (9-12, 19-20)
13. Notre Dame (7-14, 20-17)
14. Stanford (6-15, 19-17)
15.California (6-15, 18-21)
16. Pitt (5-13, 18-19)
