PFF Grades and Snap Counts From Georgia Tech’s 28-25 Win Over Duke

Georgia Tech got its first conference win of the year and survived Duke’s late field-goal-tying attempt. Today we take a look at who stood out in the major win for the Yellow Jackets on Saturday.

How did the Yellow Jackets grade out after Week 6? Snap counts are in parentheses.

Offense

Oct 10, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Trelain Maddox (1) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Duke Blue Devils in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. WR Debron Gatling- 84.1 (6)

2. RB Trelain Maddox- 83.3 (31)

3. WR Jordan Allen- 78.9 (52)

4. QB Alberto Mendoza- 77.6 (62)

5. TE Gavin Harris- 70.4 (15)

6. WR Isaiah Fuhrmann- 65.5 (34)

7. RB Justice Haynes- 65.4 (33)

8. RB Chad Alexander- 61.2 (1)

9. OL Malachi Carney- 59.2 (62)

10. OL Joseph Ionata- 57.7 (62)

11. TE Chris Corbo- 57.2 (31)

12. WR Dalen Penson- 56.4 (43)

13. TE Kevin Roche Jr- 56.1 (48)

14. WR Debron Gatling- 53.9 (11)

15. OL Jordan Floyd- 54.2 (62)

16. OL Jameson Riggs- 53.4 (21)

17. TE Spencer Mermans- 53.0 (8)

18. OL Will Reed- 52.9 (41)

19.WR Rahkeem Smith - 48.5 (6)

20. WR Chris Elko- 47.6 (2)

Gatling was the highest-graded Yellow Jacket in limited snaps on Saturday. Gatling continues to be productive and efficient in his limited reps this season, proving the Yellow Jackets have another weapon they can use on offense to create big plays like his 20-yard catch. Maddox put together another stellar performance for the Yellow Jackets and netted a career-high three rushing touchdowns in the win over Duke. Finally, Allen also put together a career-type game, finishing with 10 catches, 99 yards, and a touchdown.

Defense

Oct 10, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive tackle Christian Speakman (92) reacts after a play against the Duke Blue Devils in the third quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. LB E.J. Lightsey- 76.5 (54)

2. LB Melvin Jordan- 74.8 (41)

3. DL Christian Speakman- 73.4 (34)

4. CB Jonas Duclona- 72.8 (10)

5. DL Tawfiq Thomas- 68.6 (60)

5. EDGE Taje McCoy- 67.6 (61)

7. EDGE Andre Fuller Jr- 66.0 (24)

8. DB Savion Riley- 64.5 (81)

9. DL Vincent Carroll-Jackons- 63.9 (39)

10. DB Kelvin Hill- 63.2 (41)

10. EDGE Amontrae Bradford- 63.2 (29)

12. CB Zachary Tobe- 62.3 (73)

13. DL Landen Marshall- 62.1 (2)

14. CB Jaylen Mbakwe- 60.7 (81)

15. DB Tae Harris- 60.5 (81)

16. LB Cayman Spaulding- 60.4 (52)

17. DL Christian Garrett- 59.3 (27)

18. LB Braylon Outlaw- 55.0 (13)

19. LB Kyle Efford- 52.7 (40)

20. EDGE Brayden Manley- 49.4 (48)

Lightsey was the highest-graded defensive player this week for the Yellow Jackets. He had the major pass breakup at the end of the game that forced a field goal and was solid in run defense throughout posting a 87.0 grade against the run. Melvin Jordan IV was second-highest with a 74.8. True freshman Christian Speakman has the third-highest grade with a 73.4