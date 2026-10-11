PFF Grades and Snap Counts From Georgia Tech’s 28-25 Win Over Duke
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Georgia Tech got its first conference win of the year and survived Duke’s late field-goal-tying attempt. Today we take a look at who stood out in the major win for the Yellow Jackets on Saturday.
How did the Yellow Jackets grade out after Week 6? Snap counts are in parentheses.
Offense
1. WR Debron Gatling- 84.1 (6)
2. RB Trelain Maddox- 83.3 (31)
3. WR Jordan Allen- 78.9 (52)
4. QB Alberto Mendoza- 77.6 (62)
5. TE Gavin Harris- 70.4 (15)
6. WR Isaiah Fuhrmann- 65.5 (34)
7. RB Justice Haynes- 65.4 (33)
8. RB Chad Alexander- 61.2 (1)
9. OL Malachi Carney- 59.2 (62)
10. OL Joseph Ionata- 57.7 (62)
11. TE Chris Corbo- 57.2 (31)
12. WR Dalen Penson- 56.4 (43)
13. TE Kevin Roche Jr- 56.1 (48)
14. WR Debron Gatling- 53.9 (11)
15. OL Jordan Floyd- 54.2 (62)
16. OL Jameson Riggs- 53.4 (21)
17. TE Spencer Mermans- 53.0 (8)
18. OL Will Reed- 52.9 (41)
19.WR Rahkeem Smith - 48.5 (6)
20. WR Chris Elko- 47.6 (2)
Gatling was the highest-graded Yellow Jacket in limited snaps on Saturday. Gatling continues to be productive and efficient in his limited reps this season, proving the Yellow Jackets have another weapon they can use on offense to create big plays like his 20-yard catch. Maddox put together another stellar performance for the Yellow Jackets and netted a career-high three rushing touchdowns in the win over Duke. Finally, Allen also put together a career-type game, finishing with 10 catches, 99 yards, and a touchdown.
Defense
1. LB E.J. Lightsey- 76.5 (54)
2. LB Melvin Jordan- 74.8 (41)
3. DL Christian Speakman- 73.4 (34)
4. CB Jonas Duclona- 72.8 (10)
5. DL Tawfiq Thomas- 68.6 (60)
5. EDGE Taje McCoy- 67.6 (61)
7. EDGE Andre Fuller Jr- 66.0 (24)
8. DB Savion Riley- 64.5 (81)
9. DL Vincent Carroll-Jackons- 63.9 (39)
10. DB Kelvin Hill- 63.2 (41)
10. EDGE Amontrae Bradford- 63.2 (29)
12. CB Zachary Tobe- 62.3 (73)
13. DL Landen Marshall- 62.1 (2)
14. CB Jaylen Mbakwe- 60.7 (81)
15. DB Tae Harris- 60.5 (81)
16. LB Cayman Spaulding- 60.4 (52)
17. DL Christian Garrett- 59.3 (27)
18. LB Braylon Outlaw- 55.0 (13)
19. LB Kyle Efford- 52.7 (40)
20. EDGE Brayden Manley- 49.4 (48)
Lightsey was the highest-graded defensive player this week for the Yellow Jackets. He had the major pass breakup at the end of the game that forced a field goal and was solid in run defense throughout posting a 87.0 grade against the run. Melvin Jordan IV was second-highest with a 74.8. True freshman Christian Speakman has the third-highest grade with a 73.4
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Najeh Wilkins is a sports journalist, broadcaster, and digital content creator covering Georgia Tech and the college football landscape. A graduate of Georgia State University with a degree in journalism, Wilkins has built his career covering college football, recruiting, and high school athletics throughout the Southeast. Wilkins covers Georgia Tech for Georgia Tech On SI, providing news, analysis, game coverage, press conference reporting, and recruiting coverage surrounding the Yellow Jackets. Wilkins has developed a growing digital sports media presence across YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and X, combining traditional reporting with modern sports content and on-camera analysis. His work includes interviews with coaches, players, recruits, analysts, and media personalities while covering some of the biggest storylines in college and high school football.Follow najehwilk