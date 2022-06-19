Georgia Tech Opponent Preview: Week Three vs Ole Miss

Georgia Tech is going to welcome Ole Miss to The Flats in Week Three for a big game

After opening with Clemson in Atlanta on Monday night, Georgia Tech Football is going to have a game against Western Carolina in week two to prepare for another huge test. Ole Miss is going to be coming to Atlanta to match up with the Yellow Jackets in a nationally televised game on ABC.

Ole Miss is almost certainly going to be a top 20 team heading into 2022 and the Rebels are coming off one of their best seasons in years in 2021. Head coach Lane Kiffin got this team to a 10-win season and a Sugar Bowl birth as well as having one of the best offenses in the country.

Expectations are going to be sky-high for Ole Miss in 2022 and they are going to be favored against Georgia Tech in their week three matchup. It is going to take quite the effort on both sides of the ball for the Yellow Jackets to hang around in this game.

Let's break down how Ole Miss may look on both sides of the ball when they come to Georgia Tech.

Offense

The quarterback battle for Ole Miss is going to be one of the most high-profile in the country. Gone is one of the best quarterbacks in school history in Matt Corral and either Luke Altmyer or USC transfer, Jaxson Dart is going to be replacing him.

Corral is going to be hard for the Rebels to replace in terms of both production and leadership, but both quarterbacks have talent. Altmyer replaced Corral in the Sugar Bowl after Corral was injured and was up and down. Dart was a freshman at USC last season and threw for over 1,300 yards and nine touchdowns in limited action for the Trojans.

Whoever is going to be the quarterback will have the benefit of having plenty of talent around them.

Former five-star running back Zach Evans is coming over from TCU and is one of the most talented runners in the country. Ole Miss added SMU running back Ulysses Bentley IV to provide depth.

Wide receiver is a position of inexperience for Ole Miss, but it does not lack talent. Last year's leading receiver Dontario Drummond is now on the Dallas Cowboys and there is going to be competition for his targets. Jonathan Mingo, Dannis Jackson, and Jordan Watkins figure to be the top guys for the Rebels. USC transfer tight end Michael Trigg will also factor into the passing game.

On the offensive line, Ole Miss returns four guys that have multiple starts, and the unit figures to be a strength.

Defense

Ole Miss defensive back Otis Reese Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

If Ole Miss gets improved play from its defense, especially its 105th-ranked run defense, it could be a real factor nationally and in the SEC.

On the defensive line, Ole Miss returns its defensive ends, Cedric Johnson and Tavius Robinson, and defensive tackle K.D. Hill. To make the Rebels even stronger on the defensive line, Kiffin brought in Georgia Tech transfer Jordan Ivey and Auburn transfer J.J Peagues to make a strong unit.

Transfers are going to be a big factor at linebacker as well for Ole Miss. Central Michigan's Troy Brown and TCU's Khari Coleman should be day-one starters in Oxford.

The secondary is going to be a strength for Ole Miss this season. Cornerbacks Deantre Prince and Miles Battle are back, as is safety A.J. Finley and nickelback Otis Reese. Iowa State transfer Isheem Young and Auburn transfer Ladarius Tennison also will factor in.

Overview:

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Ole Miss will come into the season with plenty of hype, but they do have a lot of new faces on both sides of the ball.

However, Kiffin is one of the best offensive coaches in college football and the offense should be fine, even without Corral. If the defense improves enough, this is going to be a team to watch out for.

Georgia Tech is going to want to attack the uncertain run defense of Ole Miss when they are on offense and when Tech is on defense, finding a way to pressure whoever is under center might be the biggest key.

A 3:30 kickoff time on ABC will mean plenty of eyes will be on this game. It will be a good and tough test for Georgia Tech early in the season.

