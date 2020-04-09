Georgia Tech Quarter-Century Team: Defensive Line

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets have had many college football greats come and go through Bobby Dodd Stadium. Fielding a team since 1892, the Jackets have one of the more successful programs in the history of college football - claiming four FBS national championships across four different decades.

With a rich history, we are going to break down the greatest Yellow Jackets from the past 25 years to create a Georgia Tech Quarter-Century Team.

This is the sixth part in our series.

For a look at the previous parts of our series, see below.

Defensive End

Derrick Morgan | 2007-2009



Derrick Morgan appeared in 12 of 13 games as a reserve defensive end his true freshman season. Becoming a starter his sophomore year, it wasn't until he was a junior that Morgan emerged as one of the top defensive players in the country. After amassing 12.5 sacks, 18.5 tackles, and two forced fumbles, Morgan was ACC Defensive Player of the Year in 2009 - the first Jacket to do so. He earned First-Team All-American honors from The NFL Draft Report, Associated Press and AFCA. In his three seasons at Georgia Tech, Morgan totaled 115 tackles, 19.5 sacks (7th in school history), 29.5 tackles for loss and six fumble recoveries. Morgan would forego his senior year and enter the NFL Draft.

Michael Johnson | 2005-2008

A tight end out of high school, Michael Johnson was a key contributor on the defensive line and special teams throughout his career at Georgia Tech. However, his biggest season came when he was a senior. Starting in all 13 games in 2008, Johnson was one of the top defensive ends in the nation. He led the team and ranked third in the ACC in tackles-for-loss (17.5) and ranked third in the ACC in sacks (9.0). He became the 10th player in NCAA history to have blocked more career field goals (3). He was named First-Team All-American by AFCA and earned First-Team All-ACC honors. He was also a 2008 Bednarik Award candidate.

Honorable Mention: Keshun Freeman | 2014-2017

Defensive Tackle

Vance Walker | 2005-2008

Although Vance Walker developed into a key contributor to the Jackets' defensive line as a true freshman, it wasn't until his junior season when he emerged as one of Tech's true starters. In his 13 starts as a junior, Walker's three forced fumbles tied for seventh in the ACC and 8.5 sacks had ranked fifth in the ACC. As a senior, Walker was one of the best defensive tackle's in college football. However, an ankle injury in Week 10 against North Carolina would hinder his playing time and break his streak of 23 consecutive starts. Despite seeing limited action to finish the 2008 season, Walker tallied 8.5 tackles-for-loss and 3.0 sacks. Walker also gave Georgia Tech its first safety since 2004 when he tackled BC quarterback Chris Crane in the end zone.

Walker was ESPN's ACC Midseason Defensive MVP and a Bednarik Award semifinalist in 2008. He was named First-Team All-ACC in consecutive years and earned a Senior Bowl invite.

Joe Anoai | 2003-2006

Joe Anoai saw playing time as a true freshman and then entered the Jackets' starting lineup as a sophomore. He was a key performer in consecutive Tech defenses that finished Top 25 nationally in total defense. As a senior, he was rated the No. 14 defensive tackle in the nation by Lindy's. He had arguably his best game against a second-ranked Notre Dame with six tackles and a sack for a 17-yard loss - Tech held the Irish to 14 points. After totaling 37 tackles and 4.5 sacks for the 2006 season, he was named First-Team All-ACC. Anoai finished with 28.5 career tackles for loss, including 12 sacks.

Honorable Mention: Adam Gotsis | 2012-2015

