The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets have had many college football greats come and go through Bobby Dodd Stadium. Fielding a team since 1892, the Jackets have one of the more successful programs in the history of college football - claiming four FBS national championships across four different decades.

With a rich history, we are going to break down the greatest Yellow Jackets from the past 25 years to create a Georgia Tech Quarter-Century Team.

Linebacker

Keyaron Fox | 2000-2003

Keyaron Fox's explosiveness and big-play ability gave him the versatility to play OLB or line up at DE in nickel situations. He complimented his partner at OLB, Daryl Smith, on being a tackling machine. A broken left arm kept him limited as a freshman. He began to emerge as a sophomore and starter when he finished as Tech’s second-leading tackler with 95 hits. Surpassing reoccurring left ankle injuries his junior season, Fox showed out his senior year. In 2003, Fox led the ACC in tackles with 155 (11.9 per game), including 18 tackles for loss and four forced fumbles. He was a key cog in a Georgia Tech defense that finished top of the ACC and 12th in the nation against the run. As well as finishing 20th in the nation in total defense.

Fox was a First-Team All-ACC honoree and the runner-up for the league’s Defensive Player of the Year award. He was selected Second-Team All-America by SI.com (Sports Illustrated).

Gerris Wilkinson | 2002-2005

Gerris Wilkinson was a backup reserve as a redshirt freshman and a defensive end starter as a sophomore - mainly due to the array of talent in the linebacker room. It wasn't until the departure of Smith and Fox that Wilkinson began to make a name for himself at the linebacker position. His junior season, he finished second in the ACC and 24th in the nation in tackles (119), averaging 9.9 per game. As a senior, he was named to the preseason watch list for the Bednarik Award. He was the top player on a Tech defense that finished in the Top 25 nationally in total defense - Wilkinson was also the leading tackler for the second year in a row (85).

Wilkinson earned Second-Team All-ACC honors for consecutive years. He was selected Third-Team All-America by Rivals.com and was a Senior Bowl Invitee.

Jeremiah Attaochu | 2010-2013

Jeremaih Attaochu was another player that had switched around at some point in his collegiate-career. Although Attaochu made the switch to defensive end prior to his season season, his experience at OLB poised him to be one of the best pass rushers in ACC history. Attaochu was a starter at linebacker in 2011 and 2012. He totaled nine tackles, including six solo tackles, and 2.0 sacks in the 2012 ACC Championship Game against Florida State. He received Third-Team All-ACC and ACC Linebacker of the Week honors in 2012.

Entering his senior year, Attaochu was named to multiple preseason watch lists including the Nagurski, Lombardi, Butkus and Bednarik. His half-sack against Ole Miss in the 2013 Music City Bowl gave him 31.5 for his career, breaking Georgia Tech's all-time record and was 5th in ACC history. He was named First-Team All-ACC and earned Third-Team All-American honors from CBS and the AP. He was a Reese's Senior Bowl and College All-Star Bowl Invitee.

Honorable Mention: Daryl Smith | 2000-2003

