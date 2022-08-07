Georgia Tech's Kenny Bennett Looks to be Special Team Ace in 2022

Saturday was another stepping stone towards football season, as Georgia Tech held its 2022 media day. Offensive and defensive players were both available for interviews and one of the most interesting guys at media days was defensive back, Kenny Bennett.

Bennett is coming over to Georgia Tech after spending all of his college career at the University of Maryland. He is one of the most experienced players in the back of the defense and wants to be a leader for the Yellow Jackets in 2022.

Bennett spoke with AllYellowJackets and I asked him about his time at Maryland and what he can do to help Georgia Tech get back to winning football games and improve as a program. Bennett said, " I think that I can bring a lot of wisdom, both on and off the field, and show guys how to be professional both on and off the field and how to handle their business, watching film, practicing, and being a leader."

I wanted to ask Bennett about where the staff is going to have him line up on the defense and where we can expect to see him. He knows that the one place that you will see him this season is on special teams. " I will be on special teams for sure, but defensively, I am extremely versatile and I have the capability of being able to fit in wherever"

Bennett came to Georgia Tech and has the reputation of being a great special teams player. Georgia Tech fans can expect to see Bennett making plays on that side of the ball and providing depth on the back of the defense.

Fall camp is underway for Georgia Tech and they are working on getting ready for their season-opening game against Clemson on September 5th.

