Georgia Tech Football Fall Camp Preview: Defensive Backs

The last major position group in our fall camp preview series is a position where Georgia Tech was among the nation's worst in 2021.

The secondary finished 121st in total pass defense last season and was near the bottom of the country in most major pass defense statistics. The Yellow Jackets allowed a lot of big plays through the air and only had three interceptions last season and only one of them was against an FBS team.

For most teams, it is never a great thing when several starters from a secondary leave, but it might be a good sign for Georgia Tech to have a clean slate in the secondary. Tariq Carpenter, Juanyeh Thomas, and Tre Swilling are in NFL training camps and Wesley Walker transferred to Tennessee.

The secondary was a primary concern for the coaching staff and that was reflected by getting five defensive back transfers in the portal this offseason.

One thing that I expect to happen during fall camp is that there will be a ton of competition at all positions in the secondary. With how bad this unit was last season, I think all of these players are going to be given chances to start.

Georgia Tech Defensive Back Zamari Walton is confident in this team this season. Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

With that being said, the one guy that I think will be a starter for Georgia Tech this season is cornerback Zamari Walton. At 6-3 190 LBS, Walton has the physical tools to be a solid player and when speaking at ACC media days this summer, Walton seemed to be confident in his ability and this secondary to improve this season. I expect him to be the leader in the back of the defense in 2022.

Georgia Tech Defensive Back Myles Sims is a likely starter in 2022 Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports

Myles Sims is a guy that I expect to be challenging for the cornerback spot opposite of Walton. Like Walton, Sims has the physical tools at 6-3 185 LBS to be a successful corner and he did get to start in three games last season. Sims totaled 18 tackles and three pass deflections and he should see plenty of time this fall.

Sophomore Kaleb Edwards is the favorite to be the starter at nickel. Edwards saw plenty of game action as a freshman in 2021 and is another guy with size, which is the theme with the Georgia Tech defensive back room.

Georgia Tech's Jaylon King is a likely starter at safety this fall Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

At safety, there are two guys that I think will be the front-runners for playing time, Derrik Allen and Jaylon King. Allen was a highly rated high school player that transferred to Georgia Tech from Notre Dame ahead of the 2020 season. He has played in plenty of games the last two years, but has not lived up to the lofty recruiting ranking he had. This could be his breakout season.

King had three starts for the Yellow Jackets last season and finished the season with 32 tackles. He has been with the program since 2018 and this will be a chance for to step on the field and be a full-time starter this season.

LaMiles Brooks is a guy to watch to compete for the nickel spot and he saw action in every game last season. A guy I think will challenge for more playing time this fall is former Texas transfer Kenyatta Watson. Watson was a highly-rated recruit in high school and will push for playing time this fall. With another year of learning the defensive system, I expect Watson to play plenty in the rotation this fall.

Jalen Huff and Kenan Johnson are guys that I expect to compete and provide depth at safety.

Georgia Tech defensive back KJ Wallace is transferring in from Notre Dame to compete for a starting spot 247 Sports- Credit: UND.com

There are transfers coming in to compete with all of the guys listed above and they will provide depth at a minimum. Eric Reed Jr and Ahmari Harvey are coming over from Auburn, KJ Wallace and Khari Gee from Notre Dame, and Kenny Bennett from Maryland are talented players that the Yellow Jackets made priorities this offseason.

Aside from Bennett, the other incoming transfers have not seen a lot of playing time. Bennett is a good special teams player and will see an immediate impact in that role.

Georgia Tech is also going to have some true freshman to watch in fall camp this year. Jaylin Marshall is the highest rated defensive back from last year's class, but guys like Clayton Powell-Lee and Rodney Shelley will be contributors down the line. I think it is a likely developmental year for all of the freshmen, but Marshall is a guy I think could play some this year.

Overview:

This is a group that has a lot of uncertainty surrounding it this year. While the guys that left were good leaders, it is hard to get past how bad Georgia Tech's passing defense was last season.

It is going to be hard to be much worse then the Yellow Jackets were last year and I think improvement is a given. The new transfers bring in depth and that is something the players and coaching staff has raved about during the offseason.

The key game to watch early in the season for potential secondary improvement will be the week three visit from Ole Miss. The Rebels will have another explosive offense under head coach Lane Kiffin and that will test the new-look secondary for Georgia Tech.

