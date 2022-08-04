Georgia Tech Football: Linebacker Depth Chart Projections

Fall camp is nearly here and Georgia Tech is entering into the most pivotal season of the Geoff Collins. There are questions about nearly every position on Georgia Tech's football team, but there is one position on the defense where there is plenty of experience at one position.

The leaders on defense are going to be the linebackers. Two guys that played a ton last season, Charlie Thomas and Ayinde Eley, are both back and while there is still plenty for the duo to get better at, they are the two guys that have experience on defense and will be counted on for leadership.

Charlie Thomas will be counted on as a leader for Georgia Tech this season Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Thomas was an All-ACC honorable mention in 2021 after having 70 total tackles and a team-high 10 for loss. Thomas also had two interceptions last season. He has been on the field for the Yellow Jackets ever since his freshman season and he is going to be counted on to improve his play this season while providing leadership to the defense. I think an improved season is in store for the Yellow Jackets linebacker.

Georgia Tech linebacker Ayinde Eley is back for another season as a starter. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Ayinde Eley is back for another season as the Yellow Jackets' starting linebacker opposite of Thomas. Eley was perhaps the most impactful transfer for Georgia Tech last season, alongside wide receiver Kyric McGowan. Eley finished second on the team in tackles last season with 88 and started 11 games at middle linebacker. I expect him to be a starter in every game if healthy.

The backups to these two guys are fairly clear-cut to me as well, but there could be some competition. Trenilyas Tatum saw some limited action as a freshman last season and did make his first career start in the game against Notre Dame last year. He was one of the best recruits in Georgia Tech's 2021 class and he should see more time this year.

Georgia Tech Linebacker Demetrius Knight II is ready to take a step forward Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Demetrius Knight II is a guy that I am ready to see compete in fall camp. He was a member of the first recruiting class that Collins put together and he seems like a safe bet to be a key backup this season.

Other guys to keep an eye on to push for more prominent roles either as a backup or special teams player is Tyson Meiguez, Khatavian Franks, Kyle Efford, and Taylor McCawley.

2022 Linebacker Depth Chart Projection

Starters: Charlie Thomas and Ayinde Eley

Backups: Trenilyas Tatum and Demetrius Knight II

Overview:

I think this is the depth chart projection on defense that I feel most confident in. Thomas and Eley have plenty of experience and are going to be counted on for that this season. Tatum and Knight have shown enough flashes to where I feel safe projecting them as the first backups. However, with how poorly the defense played last year, anyone could have a chance to rise up and steal either a starting job or backup role at some point this season.

