Georgia Tech Releases Depth Chart Ahead of Big ACC Clash With Pittsburgh

How does the Georgia Tech depth chart shake out ahead of this week's game vs Pittsburgh?

Jackson Caudell

Nov 15, 2025; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Malachi Hosley (0) runs the ball while Boston College Eagles defensive back Omar Thornton (0) defends during the second half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
Nov 15, 2025; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Malachi Hosley (0) runs the ball while Boston College Eagles defensive back Omar Thornton (0) defends during the second half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
It was a close call on Saturday, but No. 15 Georgia Tech found a way to keep its CFP and ACC Championship hopes alive by overcoming a 28-17 4th quarter deficit at Boston College. The Yellow Jackets now have a massive showdown against Pittsburgh next Saturday, and it is going to be the first home primetime game of the year. Georgia Tech vs Pittsburgh is going to kick off at 7:00 p.m. ET, and the game will be televised on ESPN.

With a win against the Panthers, Georgia Tech will clinch a spot in the ACC Championship game and then have a shot at making it to the College Football Playoff.

Ahead of Saturday's game, Georgia Tech has released its depth chart.

Offense

Position

Starter

Backup

QB

Haynes King

Aaron Philo

RB

Jamal Haynes

Malachi Hosley or Trelain Maddox



WR

Eric Rivers

Zion Taylor Or Debron Gatling

WR

Malik Rutherford

Bailey Stockton or Jordan Allen

WR

Isiah Canion

Dean Patterson

TE

J.T. Byrne or Luke Harpring or Brett Seither or Josh Beetham

LT

Ethan Mackenny

Josh Petty or Peyton Joseph

LG

Joe Fusile

Kevin Peay Jr or Peyton Joseph

C

Harrison Moore or Tana Alo-Tupuola

Jameson Riggs

RG

Keylan Rutledge

Will Reed

RT

Malachi Carney

Jameson Riggs or Josh Petty

Defense

Position

Starter

Backup

End

AJ Hoffler

Ronald Triplette or Christian Garrett or Andre Fuller

Nose

Akelo Stone or Matthew Alexander

Landen Marshall

Tackle

Jordan Van Den Berg

Jason Moore or Shymeik Jones

Rush

Brayden Manley

Jordan Boyd or Amontrae Bradford

Linebacker

Kyle Efford

Cayman Spaulding

Linebacker

E.J. Lightsey

Melvin Jordan or Tah'j Butler

Nickel

Jy Gilmore or Kelvin Hill

Will Kiker

Strong Safety

Clayton Powell-Lee

Tae Harris or D.J. Moore

Free Safety

Omar Daniels or Savion Riley

Cornerback

Ahmari Harvey

Daiquan White or Jon Mitchell

Cornerback

Rodney Shelley

Zachary Tobe

Special Teams

Position

Starter

Backup

K

Aidan Birr

Landon Shaffer

P

Marshall Nichols

Joshua Taylor

Long Snapper

Ronnie Thomas

Joseph Stoever

Kick Returner

Daylon Gordon and Shane Marshall

Punt Returner

Eric Rivers or Bailey Stockton

Jamal Haynes

This not only a massive game in the ACC, but it is also the final time that 27 seniors are going to play their final home game. Yesterday, head coach Brent Key talked about those seniors and what this game is going to mean on Saturday:

“That is the game, though. I know it focuses on the game; this is the senior day. The seniors are a huge part of our program where we're at right now. We talked about it after practice. I had them stand up and said, These guys have done a lot for us. Guys have been here one year, guys have been here two, guys have been here three or more. Guys have been here three more years, 13-3 in that stadium. 10-0 in the last two seasons in that stadium, right? That's a far cry from where we're the ones that have been here four years and five years have come from. And it's because of them. Look, this is about the players.

It is about the players here at Georgia Tech. It's always been about the players, and it always will be about the players here. All right, the players are the ones out there in the arena going at it. The respect I have for these players, the good times, the bad times, the ugly, it doesn't matter. To be a Georgia Tech football player, you're part of a very unique club, a privileged club. To honor these guys Saturday night  in their final game here, and the way we prepare, and the way we go out and play,  is only the right thing to do.” 

Georgia Tech and Pittsburgh kicks off at 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.

