Georgia Tech Releases Depth Chart Ahead of Big ACC Clash With Pittsburgh
It was a close call on Saturday, but No. 15 Georgia Tech found a way to keep its CFP and ACC Championship hopes alive by overcoming a 28-17 4th quarter deficit at Boston College. The Yellow Jackets now have a massive showdown against Pittsburgh next Saturday, and it is going to be the first home primetime game of the year. Georgia Tech vs Pittsburgh is going to kick off at 7:00 p.m. ET, and the game will be televised on ESPN.
With a win against the Panthers, Georgia Tech will clinch a spot in the ACC Championship game and then have a shot at making it to the College Football Playoff.
Ahead of Saturday's game, Georgia Tech has released its depth chart.
Offense
Position
Starter
Backup
QB
Haynes King
Aaron Philo
RB
Jamal Haynes
Malachi Hosley or Trelain Maddox
WR
Eric Rivers
Zion Taylor Or Debron Gatling
WR
Malik Rutherford
Bailey Stockton or Jordan Allen
WR
Isiah Canion
Dean Patterson
TE
J.T. Byrne or Luke Harpring or Brett Seither or Josh Beetham
LT
Ethan Mackenny
Josh Petty or Peyton Joseph
LG
Joe Fusile
Kevin Peay Jr or Peyton Joseph
C
Harrison Moore or Tana Alo-Tupuola
Jameson Riggs
RG
Keylan Rutledge
Will Reed
RT
Malachi Carney
Jameson Riggs or Josh Petty
Defense
Position
Starter
Backup
End
AJ Hoffler
Ronald Triplette or Christian Garrett or Andre Fuller
Nose
Akelo Stone or Matthew Alexander
Landen Marshall
Tackle
Jordan Van Den Berg
Jason Moore or Shymeik Jones
Rush
Brayden Manley
Jordan Boyd or Amontrae Bradford
Linebacker
Kyle Efford
Cayman Spaulding
Linebacker
E.J. Lightsey
Melvin Jordan or Tah'j Butler
Nickel
Jy Gilmore or Kelvin Hill
Will Kiker
Strong Safety
Clayton Powell-Lee
Tae Harris or D.J. Moore
Free Safety
Omar Daniels or Savion Riley
Cornerback
Ahmari Harvey
Daiquan White or Jon Mitchell
Cornerback
Rodney Shelley
Zachary Tobe
Special Teams
Position
Starter
Backup
K
Aidan Birr
Landon Shaffer
P
Marshall Nichols
Joshua Taylor
Long Snapper
Ronnie Thomas
Joseph Stoever
Kick Returner
Daylon Gordon and Shane Marshall
Punt Returner
Eric Rivers or Bailey Stockton
Jamal Haynes
This not only a massive game in the ACC, but it is also the final time that 27 seniors are going to play their final home game. Yesterday, head coach Brent Key talked about those seniors and what this game is going to mean on Saturday:
“That is the game, though. I know it focuses on the game; this is the senior day. The seniors are a huge part of our program where we're at right now. We talked about it after practice. I had them stand up and said, These guys have done a lot for us. Guys have been here one year, guys have been here two, guys have been here three or more. Guys have been here three more years, 13-3 in that stadium. 10-0 in the last two seasons in that stadium, right? That's a far cry from where we're the ones that have been here four years and five years have come from. And it's because of them. Look, this is about the players.
It is about the players here at Georgia Tech. It's always been about the players, and it always will be about the players here. All right, the players are the ones out there in the arena going at it. The respect I have for these players, the good times, the bad times, the ugly, it doesn't matter. To be a Georgia Tech football player, you're part of a very unique club, a privileged club. To honor these guys Saturday night in their final game here, and the way we prepare, and the way we go out and play, is only the right thing to do.”
Georgia Tech and Pittsburgh kicks off at 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.