Georgia Tech Releases Depth Chart Ahead of Virginia Tech Game

Georgia Tech is getting prepared for its ACC Coastal clash with Virginia Tech on Saturday and hoping to bounce back from an ugly loss on Saturday to Florida State.

With the game now four days away, the depth chart has been released (as it is every Tuesday), and there are no changes for the Yellow Jackets ahead of the matchup with the Hokies.

The quarterback position is going to be a question mark yet again for Georgia Tech, despite Jeff Sims being listed as the starter. Zach Pyron is listed as the backup for now.

Georgia Tech has freshman Zach Pyron listed as the backup Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

The running backs are still listed as co-starters and I would expect Hassan Hall and Dontae Smith to get the majority of the carries.

The three starting receivers are the same this week. Nate McCollum, E.J. Jenkins, and Malachi Carter will be in the lineup with Ryan King, Leo Blackburn, and Malik Rutherford as the main backups. Jenkins is coming off of his best game of the year against Florida State.

Dylan Leonard is the starting tight end with Luke Benson as the backup.

The offensive line will be the same. Corey Robinson, Pierce Quick, Weston Franklin, Joe Fusile, and Jordan Williams are listed as the starters.

On defense, Keion White and Kyle Kennard will be on the edge, while Makius Scott and D'Quan Douse will be the interior linemen.

The linebackers will be Charlie Thomas and Ace Eley.

In the secondary, K.J. Wallace will be the starting nickel, LaMiles Brooks and Clayton Powell-Lee are at safety, and Zamari Walton and Myles Sims are going to be starting on the outside at cornerback.

Gavin Stewart will be the kicker and David Shanahan is at punter.

Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech will kick off at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Georgia Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Georgia Tech Volleyball remains in AVCA Top Ten for Third Straight Week

Julia Bergmann named ACC player of the week

ACC Football: Week Ten Power Rankings

Georgia Tech Football: Grading the defense in loss to Florida State

Georgia Tech vs Miami game time announced

Georgia Tech Volleyball defeats NC State on the road 3-1

Georgia Tech Football: Grading the offense in loss vs Florida State

Georgia Tech Opens as Small Underdog vs Virginia Tech

Brent Key comments on Zach Pyron's competitiveness after loss to Florida State

Former Georgia Tech tight end Darren Waller out again for Las Vegas Raiders