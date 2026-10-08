Georgia Tech Reveals Uniform Combination For Saturday's Game vs Duke

Gameday is getting closer when the uniform reveal for Georgia Tech hits social media.

It is Reck Day this weekend as Georgia Tech welcomes the undefeated Duke Blue Devils to The Flats, and it will be the first time that the Yellow Jackets will be wearing the new Reck Decals that they announced earlier this week.

So what are they wearing along with the Reck Decals on their helmets? It will be white tops and grey pants to go along with the new look.

Hoping to Surprise

Duke has looked like one of the best teams in the ACC this season, which should not be much of a surprise when you consider that they won the conference a year ago. However, when quarterback Darian Mensah and wide receiver Cooper Barkate left for Miami, many considered the Blue Devils an afterthought in this year's ACC race.

While none of their wins have been against impressive teams this season, Duke has crushed three of the four teams they have played, including a 35-7 win over Stanford, who beat Georgia Tech just two weeks ago. Can the Yellow Jackets put together a game plan, in what could be rough weather, to pull the upset over Duke?

It would not be the first time that Brent Key has been able to get his teams to outperform expectations against a tough ACC foe. Key is 7-1 against ranked ACC teams since taking over as the head coach at Georgia Tech and while Duke is not ranked in the AP Poll, they are No. 23 in the coach's poll.

For Georgia Tech to have a chance to win this weekend, their run defense, which has been one of the worst in the country through their first four games, is going to have to stop the nation's third leading rusher, Nate Sheppard. Sheppard is the key to everything that Duke does and Key talked about the kind of player he is and how familiar the staff is with him:

"A great player; he's leading the country right now in rushing. Dynamic player, but just the character that kid has, that Nate has is what's off the charts. You see it in how the teammates play around him and block for him and block down the field. But they better all be blocking because, I mean, he'll hit that thing and bounce it out the front side or hit the cutback,” said Key.

Georgia Tech is expected to get back some key players this weekend. Defensive backs Savion Riley and Jaylen Mbakwe were not on the injury report, and both LB Kyle Efford and DT Vincent Carroll-Jackson were listed as probable. However, they are going to be without RB Malachi Hosley, LT Ethan Mackenny, DE Noah Carter, DE Jordan Walker, and CB Daiquan White are all going to be out.

Georgia Tech and Duke will kickoff at 3:30 this Saturday and the game will be televised on ESPN2.