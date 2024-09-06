Georgia Tech Reveals Uniform Combination For Saturday's Matchup vs Syracuse
No. 23 Georgia Tech is two days away from their next game which happens to be their first ACC road game of the season. The Yellow Jackets will travel to Syracuse to face the Orange, a team that started off their season with a win last week. Georgia Tech won the matchup between the two programs last year, but Syracuse is almost a completely different team.
Thursday is usually the day Georgia Tech reveals what uniforms they are going to wear for the upcoming game and they have just done so. Georgia Tech is going to be wearing gold helmets, white jerseys, and gold pants on Saturday.
When the two teams faced off last November, the Orange had serious injuries on their offense, especially at the quarterback position. Now, Ohio State transfer Kyle McCord is in and he had a fantastic debut last week against Ohio, throwing for over 350 yards and four touchdowns. Syracuse also welcomed back Oronde Gadsden and he showed off his talent last week in his first game back from injury.
It is not all good news for Syracuse though. They had a hard time stopping the run last week vs Ohio and their best defensive player, linebacker Marlowe Wax, is injured. That could be a huge issue against one of the country's top rushing attacks.
Earlier this week, head coach Brent Key spoke with the media and took time to praise McCord and how good of a quarterback he thought he was:
"What I see as the challenge is the player himself. I think he's a tremendous quarterback. He gets rid of the football and throws the football really well. He has good skill guys on the outside that he can deliver them too. He has size and experience on the offensive line, it is going to be a big challenge for us."
This is likely to be the best passing attack that the Yellow Jackets have seen this season. On the other hand, Syracuse's run defense was so poor last week that the Yellow Jackets might have a huge day on the ground to offset anything Syracuse does on offense.
Georgia Tech vs Syracuse kicks off at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday on the ACC Network.