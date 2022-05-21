Georgia Tech Sweeps Pittsburgh and Ends Season on Six-Game Winning Streak

After a 19-3 beatdown on Friday night, Georgia Tech entered Saturday afternoon with a chance to sweep Pittsburgh and end their regular season on a six-game winning streak. The offense had been unbelievable through two games and the pitching was good on Friday. Chance Huff got the start and was hoping to deliver a win for Georgia Tech in the finale.

In the first two games, Georgia Tech got off to a fast start and put up six or more runs in the first inning. The Yellow Jackets were held scoreless in the top of the first and it was Pitt who got on the board first courtesy of an RBI double that made it a 1-0 game. Another RBI double made it 2-0, but Huff would get out of the inning only down two.

Georgia Tech finally got on the board in the third inning thanks to a two-run home run from first baseman Andrew Jenkins and it was 2-2.

The tied game was short-lived, however. A pair of solo home runs from Pittsburgh got the Panthers back on top 4-2. Pitt would also score on a wild pitch in the next inning and get the score to 5-2.

Georgia Tech would start to answer back in the fifth inning. A Jadyn Jackson triple got one run on the board and then Chandler Simpson cut the lead to 5-4 with an RBI double. The fifth inning continued to be Georgia Tech's best when Kevin Parada hit a sac fly to tie the game 5-5.

The Yellow Jackets finally got their first lead with a Tim Borden two-run home run and made it 7-5.

A solo home run from Colin Hall made it 8-5 for Georgia Tech and it was starting to look like Georgia Tech was pulling away with the win.

Heading to the top of the eighth inning, Georgia Tech started to add to the lead. Borden hit a two-RBI triple to make it 10-5 and then Borden scored on an error to make it 11-5.

Logan McGuire was solid in relief, but it was the pitchers afterward that was the best for Georgia Tech. Dawson Brown and Sam Crawford had good days and were one of the reasons the Yellow Jackets were able to come back.\

Pitt had a chance to potentially add runs on the board in the bottom of the eighth and they took advantage, but not as much as they could have. A two-RBI double made it 11-7. However, the Panthers left the bases loaded and had a chance to tie the game, and the inning was over.

Parada added to his home run total for the season and hit a two-run home run to make it 13-7 in the top of the ninth. It set the program record for home runs in a season and it is truly incredible the season that Parada has put together.

Georgia Tech completed the sweep and is going to be getting set for the ACC Tournament now that the regular season is over. This team is playing well at the right time and could be getting poised to make a big run.

