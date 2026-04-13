Former Georgia Tech Center Baye Ndongo Announces Transfer Destination

Former Georgia Tech big man has found a new home and will remain in the ACC after transferring to Pittsburgh. Ndongo was a key piece in the Damon Stoudamire era and was selected to multiple All-ACC teams in his time with the Yellow Jackets. His best season came as a sophomore, when he averaged 13.4 points and 8.9 rebounds. He also averaged 1.6 assists and 1.1 blocks.

BREAKING: Georgia Tech transfer forward Baye Ndongo has committed to Pitt, @JoeTipton reports.https://t.co/QcnwZt7sXt pic.twitter.com/oQ5CmRgZwy — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) April 13, 2026

He put together another solid season and averaged a career-high in free throws, finishing with 71.6%. Ndongo also averaged a career-high in assists with 2.4 per game. He recorded five double-doubles this past season and hit a season-high 27 points against North Carolina. Here is a little bit more on his season via our own Jackson Caudell.

“Ndongo started all 27 games he appeared in, missing four games due to injury. Led Georgia Tech on the glass, securing 8.1 rebounds per game, and finished second in scoring at 11.8 points per game. He shot 55.6 percent from the field and 71.6 percent at the free-throw line, while hitting five three-pointers in the season. He also led the Jackets in blocks (27) and was third in steals (22) and assists (64). Ndongo ranked 6th in the league in rebounding overall, 7th in offensive rebounds, 8th in defensive rebounds, and 15th in blocked shots. He also recorded five double-doubles and tallied 19 double-figure scoring games, including three with 20 points or more. He finished third in scoring against ACC opponents (11.6), while leading Tech on the glass (8.2 rpg), and shot 53.0% from the field in league play.”

“Ndongo was voted second-team Preseason All-ACC for 2024-25, then made the All-ACC third-team at the end of the season. He started Tech’s last 63 games, dating back to Cincinnati early in the 2023-24 season, and has become one of the ACC’s top interior scorers, rebounders, and defenders.”

Ndongo was a competent player for the Yellow Jackets, but couldn’t quite reach the true national star potential that he had. It felt like he regressed in certain phases of his game and that his development kind of plateaued with the Yellow Jackets. This year was a tough one in terms of turnovers for Ndongo, and not hanging on to the ball, he was just 0.2 off his career-worst in that category. He now will have a fresh start in his likely final season in college basketball to make a name for himself and have a shot at the NBA.