Georgia Tech TE/WR David Prince Announces He Will Enter The Transfer Portal
The transfer portal for college football closes this week and while Georgia Tech has not seen much activity in terms of departures, they have lost a couple of young players in the last couple of days. Last night, tight end Jackson Long entered the transfer portal and today, redshirt freshmen tight end David Prince announced that he was entering the transfer portal as well. Prince was a member of the 2024 recruiting class and did not play last season. He attempted a move to wide receiver this spring.
Here is what Georgia Tech wide receivers coach Trent McKnight said about Prince and his transitioning to receiver in the Spring:
"Yeah, that's what DP brings is he's a bigger body that can he does some good things route wise, obviously when we threw him there, He's there's, some learning that he's having to do out there at receiver but he's a fun guy to be around each and every day. I think the guys in the room loves him. He fits in the room really well so we're excited what DP can bring out there at the receiver position."
Georgia Tech is going to be relying on second-year tight end Luke Harpring, Cal transfer J.T. Byrne, and Brett Seither at the position this year and during the spring, Yellow Jackets tight end coach Nathan Brock spoke highly of this group and its versatiility:
"Yeah, so I think that You know, what we've done is the last couple of years, I think we've done a really good job of evaluating guys that are the right fit for us as an offense, right? And the first thing that we look at is the mentality piece of it, right? How are they wired, are they hard workers? You know, do they care about football? Do they care about their teammates? And then from there to kind of develop them, right? We've got a bunch of guys that, like I said a second ago, just push each other, right? So, you know, JT, who's gonna talk to you guys in a minute, like he's doing a great job for us right now. Coming in, He's starting to be a little bit more vocal but at the same time he's focused on himself and we got guys that you know Are focused on their their self -betterment as far as you know spring ball is going There's no death chart like everybody's playing everybody's getting reps and really that's you know So a those guys can come in and learn what we're doing and how we do things But then be some of the younger guys like Luke Harpring for example can still develop and he's going and one's two's three's right Everybody's going with with everybody again like Coach Eubanks was was saying to build that comfortability with each other. I think that, as a whole, like I said, the group's doing a really good job every day, coming to work, pushing each other, and they're a great group to coach, really, 'cause they all love football, they love being at Georgia Tech, and just continuing to get them going in the right direction."
