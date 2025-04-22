Georgia Tech Tight End Jackson Long Announces He Will Enter The Transfer Portal
Georgia Tech redshirt sophomore tight end Jackson Long announced on social media earlier this evening that he is going to be entering the transfer portal. Long came to Georgia Tech after spending one season at the University of South Florida and while with the Yellow Jackets, Long did not see any game action and battled injuries.
Georgia Tech going to be relying on second-year tight end Luke Harpring, Cal transfer J.T. Byrne, and Brett Seither at the position this year and during the spring, Yellow Jackets tight end coach Nathan Brock spoke highly of this group and its versatiility:
"Yeah, so I think that You know, what we've done is the last couple of years, I think we've done a really good job of evaluating guys that are the right fit for us as an offense, right? And the first thing that we look at is the mentality piece of it, right? How are they wired, are they hard workers? You know, do they care about football? Do they care about their teammates? And then from there to kind of develop them, right? We've got a bunch of guys that, like I said a second ago, just push each other, right? So, you know, JT, who's gonna talk to you guys in a minute, like he's doing a great job for us right now. Coming in, He's starting to be a little bit more vocal but at the same time he's focused on himself and we got guys that you know Are focused on their their self -betterment as far as you know spring ball is going There's no death chart like everybody's playing everybody's getting reps and really that's you know So a those guys can come in and learn what we're doing and how we do things But then be some of the younger guys like Luke Harpring for example can still develop and he's going and one's two's three's right Everybody's going with with everybody again like Coach Eubanks was was saying to build that comfortability with each other. I think that, as a whole, like I said, the group's doing a really good job every day, coming to work, pushing each other, and they're a great group to coach, really, 'cause they all love football, they love being at Georgia Tech, and just continuing to get them going in the right direction."
