All Yellow Jackets

Georgia Tech Among Several Teams Reportedly Showing Interest In One Of Top Transfer Portal Point Guards

Will Georgia Tech land a point guard from the transfer portal this offseason?

Jackson Caudell

Nov 23, 2024; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Marshall Thundering Herd guard Dezayne Mingo (3) drives past Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) during the first half at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2024; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Marshall Thundering Herd guard Dezayne Mingo (3) drives past Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) during the first half at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

The transfer portal is still open in college basketball and there are high-level players still on the market. Georgia Tech has one transfer portal commitment so far, but are needing to fill the void that two year starter Nait George left at point guard. One of the top point guards in the portal is Marshall point guard Dezayne Mingo. According to Workin It Hoops, Georgia Tech is one of the programs that is expressing interest in Mingo, along with St. John's, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, Seton Hall, Dayton, FAU, Charlotte, and Pacific.

Overall last season, Mingo (6'4 185 LBS) averaged 12.6 PPG and 5.2 APG on 42% shooting from the field and 32% shooting from three. Mingo would be a likely starter for the Yellow Jackets and step into the void that George filled when he left. Now, of course showing interest is pretty open ended and the Yellow Jackets would have to beat out some top teams, but Mingo would fill a big need for next season.

Georgia Tech got its first transfer portal commitment this past week when Miami (OH) forward Kam Craft committed to the Yellow Jackets.

Kraft has played for Miami (OH) for the last two seasons, starting 34 games for them this past season and averaging 13.6 PPG while shooting 43% from three on 6.6 three-point attempts per game. The 6'6 205 LBS forward from Chicago, IL, should provide a boost to Georgia Tech's offense, especially when it comes to floor spacing. He is a former four-star recruit who originally started his career at Xavier and then transferred to Miami (OH). Georgia Tech will be his third school.

While this fills a big need for Georgia Tech, it will be interesting to see what other players they attempt to add. They still have Baye Ndongo on the roster, as well as Jaeden Mustaf, and are bringing in a talented recruiting class that has some potential impact players in it. Craft is one new piece to the puzzle for Damon Stoudamire in what is going to be a very crucial season for him as the head coach.

Additional Links

Georgia Tech Adds Two New Players To Its Women's Basketball Team In Leyre Urdiah and Jada Crawshaw

Georgia Tech Tight End Jackson Long Announces He Will Enter The Transfer Portal

Georgia Tech Priority 2026 Target Heze Kent Sets An Official Visit With The Yellow Jackets

Published
Jackson Caudell
JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been covering Georgia Tech Athletics For On SI since March 2022 and the Atlanta Hawks for On SI since October 2023. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

Home/Basketball