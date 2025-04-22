Georgia Tech Among Several Teams Reportedly Showing Interest In One Of Top Transfer Portal Point Guards
The transfer portal is still open in college basketball and there are high-level players still on the market. Georgia Tech has one transfer portal commitment so far, but are needing to fill the void that two year starter Nait George left at point guard. One of the top point guards in the portal is Marshall point guard Dezayne Mingo. According to Workin It Hoops, Georgia Tech is one of the programs that is expressing interest in Mingo, along with St. John's, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, Seton Hall, Dayton, FAU, Charlotte, and Pacific.
Overall last season, Mingo (6'4 185 LBS) averaged 12.6 PPG and 5.2 APG on 42% shooting from the field and 32% shooting from three. Mingo would be a likely starter for the Yellow Jackets and step into the void that George filled when he left. Now, of course showing interest is pretty open ended and the Yellow Jackets would have to beat out some top teams, but Mingo would fill a big need for next season.
Georgia Tech got its first transfer portal commitment this past week when Miami (OH) forward Kam Craft committed to the Yellow Jackets.
Kraft has played for Miami (OH) for the last two seasons, starting 34 games for them this past season and averaging 13.6 PPG while shooting 43% from three on 6.6 three-point attempts per game. The 6'6 205 LBS forward from Chicago, IL, should provide a boost to Georgia Tech's offense, especially when it comes to floor spacing. He is a former four-star recruit who originally started his career at Xavier and then transferred to Miami (OH). Georgia Tech will be his third school.
While this fills a big need for Georgia Tech, it will be interesting to see what other players they attempt to add. They still have Baye Ndongo on the roster, as well as Jaeden Mustaf, and are bringing in a talented recruiting class that has some potential impact players in it. Craft is one new piece to the puzzle for Damon Stoudamire in what is going to be a very crucial season for him as the head coach.
