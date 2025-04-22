Georgia Tech Among Several Teams Reportedly Showing Interest In One Of Top Transfer Portal Point Guards

NEWS: 🇨🇦 6'4 JR PG Dezayne Mingo, one of the BEST PGs in mid-major basketball, has entered the transfer portal, per source. Mingo was the engine for a very good Marshall team last season, averaging (in conference):



• 13.7 PPG

• 4.8 RPG

• 5.1 APG



Mingo is a special creator… pic.twitter.com/kpxcgIkmz2