Georgia Tech Adds Two New Players To Its Women's Basketball Team In Leyre Urdiah and Jada Crawshaw
Georgia Tech head coach Karen Blair has added two new players to the Georgia Tech girls basketball team. The first edition comes from Spain as the Lady Yellow Jackets land Leyre Urdiah.
She comes over from the 2025 class. Here is what head coach Karen Blair had to say about landing Leyre Urdiah per Georgia Tech Athletics:
“We’re excited to welcome Leyre to The Flats,” said Blair. “Leyre plays with a poise and maturity that’s rare to find at such a young age. As the captain of Spain’s U17 National Team, she’s led on some of the biggest international stages, and her presence on the floor speaks volumes. She’s smart, composed and brings a competitive edge every time she steps between the lines.
“Leyre has a great feel for the game – she can create for others, score in a variety of ways and defend with toughness,” continued Blair. “Her versatility and instincts make her a perfect fit for the fast, fluid and fearless style we’re building at Georgia Tech. She brings an energy that’s contagious, and we have no doubt she’s going to be a fan favorite in Atlanta.”
Urdiah comes over from Spain, where she has several years of international experience. She led the U17 national team to a bronze medal at the FIBA U17 Women’s Basketball World Cup. During the tournament, she averaged 8.1 points and 4.9 rebounds. She fills an immediate need for the Yellow Jackets as a wing player and one who can score and rebound the basketball at a high level. Her size will be beneficial for the Yellow Jackets as she stands at 5’11. Urdiah will be the second Spanish player on the team, joining Ariadna Termis, who decided last week to rejoin the team after initially entering the portal.
In addition to landing Urdiah, the Yellow Jackets got more good news on Monday night. Per Talia Goodman of ON3, Georgia Tech landed Jada Crawshaw from Long Beach State (CA).
As a sophomore, she averaged 10.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.6 assists for Long Beach. One of her best games came against Cal State Northridge, where she finished with a double-double, scoring 20 points and grabbing 12 rebounds.
An area where she improved a lot was from three-point range. She improved from her freshman season, shooting 21.2% to 34.8%. Crawshaw also increased her scoring average from 6.7 points to 10.4 points per game. In the season she averaged 6.7 points as a true freshman. She was named to the Big West All-Freshman team.
Crawshaw gives the Yellow Jackets much-needed experience and a proven wing player who can score and create offense.
She is originally from Darwin, Australia, where she made her name with the Sydney Comets, averaging 15.8 points and 8.6 rebounds per game and was selected to the All-Australian team and earned a spot on the U19 Aus Gems squad.
A thing of note with the recent additions is that Coach Blair is recruiting players with size. We mentioned earlier that Urdiah is 5’11. Crawshaw has even more size with her 6’2 frame. That size could prove valuable if the Lady Yellow Jackets are going to make a run back to the tournament next season and make some noise.
Georgia Tech is now beginning to fill out its roster with the transfer portal set to close in two days. So far, they have added Brianna Turnage (Florida State), Leyre Urdian (Spain), and Jada Crawshaw (Long Beach). You can still expect Coach Blair and the Yellow Jackets to be aggressive at the end of the portal after losing six players to the portal this offseason.
