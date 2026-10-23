Three Bold Predictions For Georgia Tech-Boston College

Georgia Tech's homecoming showdown with Boston College is under 24 hours away and it is going to be a crucial showdown for both programs.

The season has not gone the way that the Yellow Jackets have hoped, but getting another home win gets them halfway to bowl eligibility with five games remaining. It is a long shot given who Georgia Tech still has on their schedule, but it would be a step back for this program if they cannot make a fourth consecutive bowl appearance.

For the Eagles, they would be two wins away from a bowl game and given that they were picked to finish near the bottom of the ACC, that would be a fine accomplishment for Bill O'Brien in his third season with the program.

Here are three bold predictions for tomorrow's game:

1. Jordan Allen has another 10-catch game

Oct 10, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Jordan Allen (4) runs after a catch against the Duke Blue Devils in the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the last two games alone against Duke and Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech wide receiver Jordan Allen has 20 catches for 219 yards and a touchdown. He has become the top target for quarterback Alberto Mendoza, and you can tell that Allen has found a nice comfort level in this offense right now.

This is actually going to be one of the better secondaries that he has faced though. The Eagles are 2nd in the ACC in passing yards allowed per game, good for 18th in the country. I don't think it is going to matter though and Allen is going to have a big day for Georgia Tech tomorrow.

2. Trelain Maddox has another explosive run for a touchdown

Oct 10, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Trelain Maddox (1) scores a touchdown against the Duke Blue Devils in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Justice Haynes is going to be back for the Yellow Jackets in this game, that is not going to stop Trelain Maddox from continuing to get carries.

Maddox has taken full advantage of his opportunity over the past few weeks as the top backup when Georgia Tech was facing Duke and then as a starter last week against Virginia Tech.

While he has only started one game, Maddox has been the most explosive running back on the Yellow Jackets roster. He has 37 carries for 255 yards this season and in the past two games, he has had touchdown runs of 60 yards and 42 yards. I think he breaks a big run again tomorrow and scores again.

3. Mason McKenzie runs for 100, throws for 200 vs the Yellow Jackets defense

While Mason McKenzie is a flawed quarterback, he is the best dual-threat quarterback that the Yellow Jackets have faced this season. He is not only the top passer for Boston College, but he is their leading rusher too, and I think they are going to lean on him to try to win this game.

Georgia Tech's defense has not been very good this season, and they might be missing their top player, defensive tackle Tawfiq Thomas, who is listed as doubtful coming into the game. On top of that, starters Noah Carter, Daiquan White, and Savion Riley are also going to be out. That is not ideal when you are facing a quarterback who can create plays and make life difficult for every player on the field.