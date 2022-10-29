Georgia Tech vs Florida State: Live Updates

Georgia Tech is on the road in Tallahassee today against Florida State and the Yellow Jackets are trying to get back in the win column after losing against Virginia last week.

The big news that most were waiting on was the status of quarterback Jeff Sims. The news came out that Sims will be available in emergency situations only and it would be backup quarterback Zach Gibson and true freshmen Zach Pyron to lead the Yellow Jackets' offense.

Gibson is going to need a better performance than he had last week against Virginia. The offensive line is going to need to protect him against a good Florida State pass rush.

Georgia Tech has won two in a row against Florida State and four of the last six. The Yellow Jackets are going to have quite the challenge in front of them today and are going to need a great performance from the defense for this team to have a chance on the road today.

1st Quarter

Georgia Tech is going to be getting the ball first here in Tallahassee.

Zach Gibson is taking the field as the starting quarterback for the Yellow Jackets.

Three and out for the offense and then an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on the punt. Not an ideal start for Georgia Tech.

Florida State was driving down the field, but a couple of miscues on third and fourth down gave the ball back to the Yellow Jackets. It was the kind of stand this team needed after the three and out by the offense.

Gibson took a sack on the second drive and Georgia Tech went three and out again. After a bad punt, FSU gets the ball back in good field position. 10:34 left in the first quarter, the score is 0-0

Charlie Thomas with a fumble recovery and takes it into Florida State territory!

Zach Pyron is in the game now for Georgia Tech and the offense still goes three and out.

Gavin Stewart nails the field goal and Georgia Tech leads Florida State 3-0. Still not a first down for the offense. Florida State mistakes helping out quite a bit so far today.

