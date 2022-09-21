Georgia Tech vs UCF: How to Watch, Listen, and Live Stream the Game on Saturday

Georgia Tech is going to be taking their first road trip on Saturday when they go to Orlando to take on 2-1 UCF.

The Yellow Jackets are coming off of a dismal performance against Ole Miss on Saturday and there is a lot of negative noise around the football program right now. UCF meanwhile is coming off a blowout victory of their own on Saturday against FAU and looks to keep rolling on Saturday when Georgia Tech comes to town.

UCF beat Georgia Tech in their last matchup in Atlanta in 2020 by a score of 49-20. It was not a great day for the Yellow Jackets' defense and they will hope to not have a repeat of that same effort.

The offense will be looking to finally get going against what is an underrated UCF defense.

Here is how you can watch, listen to, and live stream the game in Orlando on Saturday.

How to Watch Georgia Tech vs UCF

Who: Georgia Tech At UCF

When: 4:00 p.m., Saturday

Where: FBC Mortgage Stadium, Orlando, FL

TV: ESPNU

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network



• Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra

• Analyst: Joe Hamilton

• Sideline Reporter: Wiley Ballard

• In Atlanta: Xtra 106.3 FM/1230 AM

Betting odds per SI Sportsbook:UCF -20.5 ; Over/under 56; Moneyline: UCF -1786, Georgia Tech +750

