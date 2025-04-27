Georgia Tech Wide Receiver Chase Lane Earns Rookie Minicamp Invite With The New York Giants
While he was not drafted yesterday, Georgia Tech wide receiver Chase Lane is still going to get a chance to pursue his NFL dream. Lane earned a rookie minicamp invite from the New York Giants and he is going to have a chance to showcase his talents.
After transferring from Texas A&M two years ago, Lane has been one of the leaders of the Georgia Tech team. He battled injuries during the 2023 season, finishing with seven catches and 105 yards, but he was crucial for Georgia Tech in 2024. He finished the season with 23 catches for 271 yards and three touchdowns, including a big touchdown in the Yellow Jackets big upset over No. 4 Miami last season. If Lane is impressive in rookie minicamp, it could turn into a training camp invite with the Giants.
Georgia Tech saw two former players get drafted this weekend, with tight end Jackson Hawes going to the Bills in the 5th round and then defensive tackle Zeek Biggers going to the Miami Dolphins in the 7th round. offensive tackle Jordan Williams also signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Atlanta Falcons.
Williams, a 6-foot-6, 315-pounder, played both guard and tackle over the course of his five seasons as a Jacket. He is Georgia Tech’s all-time leader with 53 career starts and has been an integral cog in helping pave the way for Tech to rank among the top 35 nationally in rushing offense (12th in 2023, 32nd in 2024) and the top 15 in fewest sacks allowed (15th in 2023, third in 2024) each of the last two seasons. Williams has earned overall grades of 52.8 (2020), 55.3 (2021), 53.9 (2022), 67.3 (2023), and 66.8 (2024) according to PFF (Prof Football Focus).
At the pro day held in March at Georgia Tech, Williams posted a 32-inch vertical jump, which would have tied for seventh among offensive linemen at the Combine.
