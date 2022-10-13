Georgia Tech Wide Receiver Kalani Norris Is No Longer With the Team

Georgia Tech's wide receiver room got a little smaller today.

Kalani Norris is no longer on the team according to Kelly Quinlan of JacketsOnline.com. Norris had been with the Yellow Jackets since 2019. He was not available for the past two games and the news broke today that he is no longer with the team.

Norris had flashed at times during the 2021 season his ability to be a downfield threat. He finished with eight catches for 134 yards and averaged over 16 yards per reception. Norris only had two catches this season for 47 yards, including a 30-yard reception against UCF.

Georgia Tech was a little bit thin at the wide receiver position this past Saturday in its win over Duke with Malachi Carter out and Norris not playing and that meant guys like Leo Blackburn and Ryan King would have to step up they did make some plays but did show there is plenty to work on in terms of consistency. Those guys are going to be needed during the last half of the season.

Georgia Tech is on a bye week this Saturday and will be back in action in Bobby Dodd Stadium next Thursday against Virginia.

Best of luck to Kalani going forward!

