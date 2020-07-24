All Yellow Jackets
Georgia Tech's Jordan Mason on Maxwell Award Watch List

Ashley Barnett

Watch List season wrapped up on Friday with preseason eyes continually on the Yellow Jackets.

Georgia Tech junior running back Jordan Mason was named to the 2020 Maxwell Award Preseason Watch List, the Maxwell Football Club announced on Friday, an award given annually to the most outstanding player in college football.

In its 84th year, the Maxwell Award has been presented to the College Player of the Year since 1937 and is named in honor of Robert “Tiny” Maxwell, a former standout at the Swarthmore College and a renowned sports writer and football official.

Mason has collected 1,558 rushing yards with 14 scores in his first two years at Tech, including a career-high 899 yards and 7 touchdowns in 2019. Last season, he ran for 100 yards three times, including 141 yards apiece in wins over Miami (Fla.) and NC State. He also had 99 rushing yards in a victory over South Florida. 

As a sophomore, Mason made Third-Team All-ACC. 

The Maxwell Award Watch List honor comes after being named a candidate for the 2020 Doak Walker Award Watch List (nation's top running back), as well as a selection on Phil Steele's Third-Team All-ACC preseason team. 

Semifinalists for the 2020 Maxwell Award will be announced on Nov. 3, followed by selection of three finalists on Nov 23. The winner will be announced during the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show on Dec. 10 and the award will be formally presented at the Maxwell Football Club Awards Gala in Atlantic City, N.J. on March 21, 2020.

Juanyeh Thomas Named to Paul Hornung Award Watch List

Jack DeFoor Added to Wuerffel Trophy Watch List

Pressley Harvin III Selected to Ray Guy Award Watch List

Jalen Camp Makes Bruce Feldman's 2020 'Freaks List'

Georgia Tech's Jordan Mason Named to 2020 Doak Walker Award Watch List

