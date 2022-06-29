Georgia Tech's Kevin Parada Wins 2022 Johnny Bench Award

There is a reason that folks around college baseball call Georgia Tech "Catcher U".

Kevin Parada was the catalyst for one of the best offenses in the country in college baseball this past season and has earned tons of recognition for it. On Tuesday night, he added to his awards with the 2022 Johnny Bench Award, which is given to the best catchers in college baseball, college softball, as well as high school baseball and softball catchers from Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and West Virginia.

This is the second time that a catcher from Georgia Tech has taken home the award. Joey Bart won the award in 2018 and Georgia Tech also had Matt Wieters in 2007 and Zane Evans in 2013 earn nominations.

Parada was not only an All-American for his fantastic 2022 season but set program records. He had 26 home runs in 2022, with 85 RBIs and 85 hits.

The 2022 MLB Draft is coming up towards the end of July and Parada is widely expected to be among the first players drafted. He had a tremendous season and one that will be hard for any catcher that is coming up next for the program to top.

